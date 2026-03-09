EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Wedding at 80! Widowed Country Icon Set to Get Hitched to Lover She's Secretly Been Dating for MONTHS

After Dolly Parton's beloved husband, Carl Dean, died on March 3, 2025, the country legend swore she would never marry again, RadarOnline.com can reveal. But apparently, now, Parton has changed her tune. "As time has gone on, she's learned to heal from her broken heart," said an insider. "Dolly will get married again."

No one will ever replace Dean, but Parton knows he would want her to be happy again. "So she's no longer closed her mind to falling in love again – or even walking down the aisle again," said the insider. "She may be 80, but there's still plenty of time to find a new man."

And some said she has already. The source added there are whispers Parton has been secretly dating someone for months and she's found love again already.