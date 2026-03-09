EXCLUSIVE: Brutal Truth About How James Van Der Beek's Cancer Battle Left His Family Broke
March 9 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Brave James Van Der Beek went broke battling cancer, and now his family is facing an "uncertain future" in the wake of his tragic death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After the Dawson's Creek icon died from stage 3 colorectal cancer on Feb. 11 at age 48, sources say his fight left his family out of money and struggling to stay in their home in Spicewood, Texas, near Austin.
Family Facing Financial Crisis After Death
Kimberly announced Van Der Beek's early-morning passing on his Instagram account, saying: "He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come."
A source exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "He spent a fortune on treatments because he was so determined to beat the disease and be there for his beautiful family."
Friends of the family created a GoFundMe page to help support Van Der Beek's kids.
"In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future," according to a message on the page.
Cancer Battle Left Family Broke
"The costs of James' medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time," it continued.
"The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead."
Insiders said Van Der Beek's desperate efforts to beat the disease were fueled by the family he left behind and the "money struggles he was facing that compounded his suffering."
In December, he auctioned off some of his personal memorabilia, raising $47,000 to cover costs for his various treatments.
Star Stayed Hopeful During Cancer Fight
Throughout it all, insiders said the Varsity Blues star remained optimistic he would beat cancer and live on to get back to work and take care of his kids, Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 9, Gwendolyn, 7, and 4-year-old Jeremiah.
"I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," he said after revealing his battle in November 2024. "There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."
According to insiders, Van Der Beek's family backed him 100 percent and spared no expense in their efforts to help save his life after he was diagnosed in August 2023.
Friends Rally As Money Dries
"Nobody fought him on it because they wanted him to be as comfortable as possible," the source said. "But the costs were colossal, and he was in no position to work or pull in the type of cash that was needed to pay those medical bills."
Now their friends are rallying around them as they face life without Van Der Beek – and cash.