Bianca Censori
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Censori's Divorce Diary — Model Set to Pull Trigger on Kanye West Dirt Dossier

Bianca Censori's divorce diary has alleged details on husband Kanye West amid split drama.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 9 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Loose cannon Kanye West is on an apology tour after years of shocking behavior – but sources warned the person he should fear angering most is wife Bianca Censori, who's been quietly documenting his sordid secrets all along.

"Bianca was put through hell for the longest time, and she's recorded all of it, in voice notes as well as written form," a source told RadarOnline.com.

The human Barbie doll, 31, recently lifted the lid on her confusing three-year marriage, insisting to Vanity Fair that the erratic rapper, 48, doesn't control her every move.

Bianca Finding Her Voice Against Kanye

Bianca Censori told 'Vanity Fair' she has considered leaving Kanye West amid his ongoing scandals.
Source: MEGA

She also confessed she's contemplated dumping him amid his never-ending scandals.

"Bianca is finally finding her voice," said the insider. "It's been liberating and cathartic for her to tell the world that she's so much more than Kanye's sexy puppet."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Yeezy mogul gave the Aussie beauty a racy makeover after they quietly tied the knot in December 2022, parading Censori around in ever-shrinking outfits, including pantyhose she wore as pants – sans any underwear.

Many of the over-the-top looks also emulated items previously worn by West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Bianca Claims Control Over Nude Looks

Kim Kardashian's past fashion looks were echoed in some of Censori's outfits after West gave her a bold Yeezy-style makeover.
Source: MEGA

Now, the latest Mrs. West insists she's orchestrating her own nakedness.

"The days of him bullying her are gone," said the insider. "She simply won't stand for it anymore."

In the jaw-dropping interview, Bianca admits to being "embarrassed" about some of the headlines she and Ye made, like when she was seemingly photographed pleasuring him during a water taxi ride in Venice, Italy, in 2023.

Although she denies doing the deed so publicly, the boat company denounced the couple's alleged X-rated actions and banned them for life.

Kanye’s Scandals Push Bianca Overboard

A Venice boat company banned West and Censori for life after their alleged X-rated incident on a water taxi in 2023.
Source: MEGA

The drama hasn't stopped since then, with Kanye even going on a sickening rampage against Jewish people last year, posting dozens of antisemitic messages online and selling swastika tees through his fashion label.

On Jan. 26, the recording artist took out a full-page ad in The Washington Post, apologizing for hurting others with his past "impulsive" actions, which he blamed on his then-undiagnosed bipolar disorder.

"This year was a lot like doing CPR for months," shared his disapproving wife.

Bianca Orders Kanye Into Rehab

West placed an apology ad in 'The Washington Post' addressing backlash over his antisemitic remarks.
Source: MEGA

She ordered her husband into rehab in Switzerland – though insiders said the power balance remains precarious.

"Kanye is still a human time bomb and scary to be around," noted the insider. "At some point, Bianca will walk away and she has the mother of all tell-alls when she does."

