EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Censori's Divorce Diary — Model Set to Pull Trigger on Kanye West Dirt Dossier

Loose cannon Kanye West is on an apology tour after years of shocking behavior – but sources warned the person he should fear angering most is wife Bianca Censori, who's been quietly documenting his sordid secrets all along.

"Bianca was put through hell for the longest time, and she's recorded all of it, in voice notes as well as written form," a source told RadarOnline.com.

The human Barbie doll, 31, recently lifted the lid on her confusing three-year marriage, insisting to Vanity Fair that the erratic rapper, 48, doesn't control her every move.