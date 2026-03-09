Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kylie Jenner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Cold-Hearted Kylie Jenner Diss From Timothée Chalamet That 'Proves He's Set to Finally Ditch Reality TV Star'

Timothee Chalamet's cold Kylie Jenner diss has fueled rumors he may finally ditch the reality TV star.
Source: MEGA

Timothee Chalamet's cold Kylie Jenner diss has fueled rumors he may finally ditch the reality TV star.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 9 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Oscar-hungry Timothée Chalamet ditched Kylie Jenner for Valentine's Day to spend it with Elle Fanning during a retrospective series for the actor, and RadarOnline.com can reveal pals are calling the cold-hearted move proof the pair are headed for splitsville.

"The fact Timothée didn't arrange to spend Valentine's Day with Kylie is being seen as a huge red flag," said a source. "He could have easily arranged to do his promo with Elle and have Kylie there with him. The fact that he didn't is a huge deal and very hurtful no matter how much he tries to blame it on work commitments."

Article continues below advertisement

Oscar Obsession Takes Priority Over Kylie

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Oscar hopeful Timothee Chalamet is up for Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his role in 'Marty Supreme.'
Source: MEGA

Oscar hopeful Timothee Chalamet is up for Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his role in 'Marty Supreme.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Oscar hopeful is up for Best Actor at the Academy Awards on March 15 for his turn as a real-life ping-pong champ in Marty Supreme, and insiders said his hunger for Hollywood's top prize is insatiable.

"No one is getting in his way," noted the insider. "He's very matter-of-fact about this Oscar race taking precedence over everything else, so there was no chance he was going to say no when his team wanted him to do this. But he didn't have to leave Kylie behind... Things have changed and not for the better."

Article continues below advertisement

Valentine’s Snub Sparks Kylie Drama

Article continues below advertisement
Elle Fanning was a moderator for the screening of 'Beautiful Boy' during a Chalamet retrospective that also featured 'A Complete Unknown' and 'Dune.'
Source: MEGA

Elle Fanning was a moderator for the screening of 'Beautiful Boy' during a Chalamet retrospective that also featured 'A Complete Unknown' and 'Dune.'

Article continues below advertisement

Fanning served as a moderator for a screening of Beautiful Boy during a week of viewings featuring Chalamet's hits, including A Complete Unknown, in which she costarred, and Dune.

The V-Day snub didn't go over well with Jenner, who "went on social media to call her mom [Kris Jenner] her valentine, and not Timmy," noted the insider. "That was intentional and meant to send the message that she's fine without him."

The source warned Kylie should get used to it.

"A lot of people are saying he's distancing himself from her," the source said. "No doubt it's part of his Oscar push. Academy members pay attention to who you are with, and being with a lauded actress like Elle is going to be seen as a positive by voters – a reality star, not so much."

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Hurt But Standing Firm

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Don Lemon claimed Rachel Maddow cannot back CNN as he casts himself as a defender of the press.

EXCLUSIVE: CNN Reject Don Lemon 'Can't Squeeze Support From Rachel Maddow' as He Casts Himself in Role of Press Defender

Photo of Meghan Markle and As Ever

EXCLUSIVE: Why Meghan Markle is 'More Determined Than Ever' to Launch Into Expansion Plans for Her Mocked Lifestyle Brand — Despite Harry's 'Despair' Over Her Goals

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet kylie jenner diss split rumors
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner called Kris Jenner her Valentine on social media after Chalamet spent the holiday at an event with Fanning.

Despite the whispers and public humiliation, Kylie is standing by her beau of three years and telling people he "promised" to make it up to her, said the insider.

"She isn't the type to let her hurt feelings show. But anyone who knows her knows this is a very big deal to her," said the insider, who added Kris is upset and "trying to spin up ways for Kylie to lure him back. But a lot of his pals are predicting a breakup."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.