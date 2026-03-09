EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Cold-Hearted Kylie Jenner Diss From Timothée Chalamet That 'Proves He's Set to Finally Ditch Reality TV Star'
March 9 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Oscar-hungry Timothée Chalamet ditched Kylie Jenner for Valentine's Day to spend it with Elle Fanning during a retrospective series for the actor, and RadarOnline.com can reveal pals are calling the cold-hearted move proof the pair are headed for splitsville.
"The fact Timothée didn't arrange to spend Valentine's Day with Kylie is being seen as a huge red flag," said a source. "He could have easily arranged to do his promo with Elle and have Kylie there with him. The fact that he didn't is a huge deal and very hurtful no matter how much he tries to blame it on work commitments."
Oscar Obsession Takes Priority Over Kylie
The Oscar hopeful is up for Best Actor at the Academy Awards on March 15 for his turn as a real-life ping-pong champ in Marty Supreme, and insiders said his hunger for Hollywood's top prize is insatiable.
"No one is getting in his way," noted the insider. "He's very matter-of-fact about this Oscar race taking precedence over everything else, so there was no chance he was going to say no when his team wanted him to do this. But he didn't have to leave Kylie behind... Things have changed and not for the better."
Valentine’s Snub Sparks Kylie Drama
Fanning served as a moderator for a screening of Beautiful Boy during a week of viewings featuring Chalamet's hits, including A Complete Unknown, in which she costarred, and Dune.
The V-Day snub didn't go over well with Jenner, who "went on social media to call her mom [Kris Jenner] her valentine, and not Timmy," noted the insider. "That was intentional and meant to send the message that she's fine without him."
The source warned Kylie should get used to it.
"A lot of people are saying he's distancing himself from her," the source said. "No doubt it's part of his Oscar push. Academy members pay attention to who you are with, and being with a lauded actress like Elle is going to be seen as a positive by voters – a reality star, not so much."
Kylie Hurt But Standing Firm
Despite the whispers and public humiliation, Kylie is standing by her beau of three years and telling people he "promised" to make it up to her, said the insider.
"She isn't the type to let her hurt feelings show. But anyone who knows her knows this is a very big deal to her," said the insider, who added Kris is upset and "trying to spin up ways for Kylie to lure him back. But a lot of his pals are predicting a breakup."