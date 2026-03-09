EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Cold-Hearted Kylie Jenner Diss From Timothée Chalamet That 'Proves He's Set to Finally Ditch Reality TV Star'

Fanning served as a moderator for a screening of Beautiful Boy during a week of viewings featuring Chalamet's hits, including A Complete Unknown, in which she costarred, and Dune.

The V-Day snub didn't go over well with Jenner, who "went on social media to call her mom [Kris Jenner] her valentine, and not Timmy," noted the insider. "That was intentional and meant to send the message that she's fine without him."

The source warned Kylie should get used to it.

"A lot of people are saying he's distancing himself from her," the source said. "No doubt it's part of his Oscar push. Academy members pay attention to who you are with, and being with a lauded actress like Elle is going to be seen as a positive by voters – a reality star, not so much."