EXCLUSIVE: CNN Reject Don Lemon 'Can't Squeeze Support From Rachel Maddow' as He Casts Himself in Role of Press Defender
March 9 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
CNN reject Don Lemon is casting himself as a frontline defender of press freedom following his arrest while covering a Minnesota protest against ICE, but MS Now newsgal Rachel Maddow isn't rushing to publicly support him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Don has always been a fan," one media said. "He's wanted her validation for years."
Maddow Refuses To Amplify Lemon Drama, Chooses Press Freedom Focus
While Lemon took his case to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Maddow deliberately avoided turning him into a headline, sources said. Instead, she focused broadly on press freedom – steering clear of Lemon's personal drama.
"That was intentional," a network source said. "Rachel doesn't chase personalities."
Maddow Passed On Booking Lemon, Interviewed Another Arrested Journalist Instead
Maddow was said to have had the opportunity to book Lemon, who's pleaded not guilty to federal civil rights charges stemming from the incident – but instead chose to speak with another arrested journalist.