EXCLUSIVE: Why Meghan Markle is 'More Determined Than Ever' to Launch Into Expansion Plans for Her Mocked Lifestyle Brand — Despite Harry's 'Despair' Over Her Goals

Ambitious Meghan Markle is relentlessly pushing ahead with plans to expand her lifestyle venture As Ever despite public mockery and early scepticism about the brand, with insiders saying the Duchess of Sussex is more determined than ever to build the company into a worldwide name – despite Prince Harry said to be privately despairing at the soaring costs tied to the global goal. Meghan, 44, launched As Ever in April 2025 as a lifestyle label selling curated home and food products including jams, biscuit mixes, teas, wine and flower sprinkles that went viral online shortly after the brand debuted.

While the company has not publicly released its sales figures, newly compiled web traffic data suggests steady growth in interest. Fresh analytics indicate the brand's website recorded 196,831 visits in October, rising to 245,982 in December and reaching 268,200 in January. The figures point to a 36% increase in site traffic since the fall. At present, As Ever ships products only to parts of the United States, though the brand is understood to be considering broader expansion if momentum continues.

Meghan Confident Brand Will Win Over Critics

Sources close to the venture say Meghan is encouraged by the upward trajectory and is eager to develop the project further. One source familiar with the business strategy said: "Meghan sees the increase in visitors and the interest around the products as evidence that the concept behind As Ever is beginning to connect with people. "For her, it reinforces the belief that the brand can develop into something far more substantial if it keeps evolving." The insider added Meghan believes patience and consistency will eventually quiet early critics. They said: "She knows the rollout drew plenty of doubters and there was a lot of commentary mocking the concept, but Meghan's view is that you answer that kind of noise through performance, not arguments. "Her focus is on quietly strengthening the brand and proving it can succeed on its own merits."

Strategy Focused on Slow and Sustainable Growth

The insider also said Meghan believes steady development will ultimately reshape public perception. "She thinks that if As Ever keeps growing at a measured pace and continues offering products people genuinely enjoy and come back for, the conversation around the brand will naturally evolve. From her perspective, consistent results over time will speak much louder than any early scepticism," the insider added The same source said the duchess views the current stage as part of a longer-term learning process, adding: "Her strategy is to keep adjusting and strengthening the brand step by step, making sure each stage of development is sustainable before moving on to the next. "Meghan doesn't want to rush expansion if it risks undermining the foundations of the business." The insider added Meghan is convinced believes patience and careful planning could ultimately turn As Ever into a much bigger enterprise. They said: "She genuinely thinks that if the brand is nurtured properly – with consistent quality, thoughtful product development and a clear identity – it has the potential to evolve into a far more substantial lifestyle company over time."

Prince Harry Concerned About Cost of Global Expansion

Harry feared the investment required could become overwhelming.