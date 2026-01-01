'The Brady Bunch' Star's Shocking Show Confession — Lead Actor Reveals Heartbreaking Reason His Own Mother 'Hated' the Iconic TV Sitcom

"My mom thought it didn't depict real life," Knight said of the series that saw a man with three young sons played by Robert Reed, marry a widow with three daughters, played by Florence Henderson.

The series that ran on ABC from 1969 through 1974 followed the ups and downs of the blended family, especially as the children grew into teenagers.

"Her family wasn’t like that, and there was no way she was able to make her family like that," Knight confessed to Williams, 71, about why Wilma couldn't relate to The Brady Bunch.

"So she was discounting whatever was good about it," he added. "I do know that she had issues in her relationship with my own father that seemed to suggest that she would have liked life more like the Bradys."

The A Very Brady Christmas star said moving between his home life and on-set life "was a challenge to live in these two environments, competing."