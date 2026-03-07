'Very Arrogant': Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 18, Faces Backlash for 'Out of Touch' TikTok With War Machines After Six U.S. Soldiers Were Killed
March 6 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's teen granddaughter, Kai, is facing backlash for an "out of touch" TikTok featuring war machines after six U.S. soldiers were killed during the attack on Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 18-year-old was branded as being "very arrogant" by furious commenters.
'Why Would a Trump Care About That?'
In the now viral TikTok Kai posted, she appeared to be taking selfies with war machines behind her. Kai was immediately blasted on social media and the comment section, with one person noting it "just shows how unserious they all are about other people dying."
Another user claimed Kai has "already been indoctrinated into the Trump family grifting business. She’s been online selling her garbage with White House rooms in the background, which I believe is illegal, but why would a Trump care about that?"
A third commenter insisted she "shouldn’t be allowed to take photos... If families of the military can’t, why should she? She is very arrogant."
Many also called Kai "out of touch" for the video.
Not all of the Kai comments were negative, however, as one user shared she's a "proud American with unique access" and did "nothing wrong."
"People don’t have a problem with a young lady taking a selfie video at the White House," another said. "The sickos have a problem with her last name. Those are not war machines. They are White House helicopters used to transport people."
A third added, "I don’t think there is anything wrong with it. She is a younger generation, she is proud of her country, including the U.S. army, air force, etc."
Kai Trump Wants to Stay Out Of Politics
As Radar previously reported, Kai previously confirmed she wants to "stay out of politics completely."
"I don’t want anything to do with politics because I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone will be so much happier," she said while on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast on January 6.
She went on to admit she's more like her mother, Vanessa, than her controversial grandfather and blamed social media for "extremes" on both the left and right.
"I think there's a lot of radical left, there's radical right. And there's a lot of people that get too extreme. And that's where social media really ties into it because social media kind of makes your Instagram or your feed or whatever kind of either be really one way or the other," she shared.
Kai Trump Pushes Back on Father
Kail also noted there are a lot of things on social media where she's "in the middle."
"And I think that's kind of makes some people crazy, and some people buy into it too much," she stated at the time. "I think that's like the best way to say it."
"Honestly, that goes for anything," she added. "Goes for politics, anything in life. Friendships, like if you get in a fight with someone and try to see their side and meet in the middle, it's all the same thing at the end of the day, and people don't realize that."
Kal also mentioned her famous dad, Donald Trump Jr., saying she loves him, but "he just goes to war online. I'm sure you guys have seen his tweets and his Instagram and whatnot."