'Very Arrogant': Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 18, Faces Backlash for 'Out of Touch' TikTok With War Machines After Six U.S. Soldiers Were Killed

In the now viral TikTok Kai posted, she appeared to be taking selfies with war machines behind her. Kai was immediately blasted on social media and the comment section, with one person noting it "just shows how unserious they all are about other people dying."

Another user claimed Kai has "already been indoctrinated into the Trump family grifting business. She’s been online selling her garbage with White House rooms in the background, which I believe is illegal, but why would a Trump care about that?"

A third commenter insisted she "shouldn’t be allowed to take photos... If families of the military can’t, why should she? She is very arrogant."

Many also called Kai "out of touch" for the video.