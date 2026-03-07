Barack Obama Shades Trump in Scathing Speech at Jesse Jackson's Funeral — Former Prez Claims 'Those in High Office' Are 'Celebrating Bigotry'
March 6 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Barack Obama appeared to call out Donald Trump and his administration in a fiery speech at Jesse Jackson's funeral, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Friday, March 6, the former president encouraged the American people not to give up hope for change as he suggested "those in high office" were involved in rampant "cruelty" and "corruption."
'Hard to Hope'
Obama, 64, declared the United States was going through a time where it could be "hard to hope."
"Each day we wake up to some new assault on our democratic institutions, another setback to the idea of the rule of law, an offense to common decency," he continued. "Every day you wake up to… to things you just didn’t think were possible."
While he didn't name Trump specifically, he claimed Americans were told by "those in high office" to "fear" and "turn on each other" every day.
'Cruelty and Corruption Are Reaping Untold Rewards'
"Everywhere we see greed and bigotry being celebrated, and bullying and mockery masquerading as strength!" Obama jabbed. "We see science and expertise denigrated, while ignorance and dishonesty, and cruelty and corruption are reaping untold rewards!"
While the ex-prez admitted that it could be "tempting" to give in to discouragement and "cynicism" in light of current political events, he said Jackson "inspired us to take the harder path" and work toward "change."
"Not for fame, not for glory, or because success is guaranteed, but because it gives our life purpose," he explained. "Because it aligns with what our faith tells us God demands. And because if we don’t step up, no one else will. How fortunate we were that Jesse Jackson answered that call. What a great debt we owe to him."
Biden Sparks Health Fears at Jesse Jackson's Funeral
Former President Joe Biden also took the stage at Jackson's funeral on Friday, calling him "underrated, undeterred and unafraid" – but he sparked concerns for his health when he was heard slurring and mumbling his words.
Some social media critics claimed he was difficult to understand, while others outright called his speech "painful to watch" and "embarrassing."
Trump Reacts to Jesse Jackson's Death
Jackson passed away on February 17 at 84.
"Our father was a servant leader – not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world," his family said in a statement. "We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by."
The next day, during a Black History Month event at the White House, Trump said he had known the civil rights activist "well" before becoming POTUS.
"He was a piece of work," he added, causing the audience to laugh.
"He was really special, with lots of personality, grit, and street smarts," Trump noted. "(He was) gregarious and someone who truly loved people and a force of nature."