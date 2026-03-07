Barack Obama Shades Trump in Scathing Speech at Jesse Jackson's Funeral — Former Prez Claims 'Those in High Office' Are 'Celebrating Bigotry'

"Everywhere we see greed and bigotry being celebrated, and bullying and mockery masquerading as strength!" Obama jabbed. "We see science and expertise denigrated, while ignorance and dishonesty, and cruelty and corruption are reaping untold rewards!"

While the ex-prez admitted that it could be "tempting" to give in to discouragement and "cynicism" in light of current political events, he said Jackson "inspired us to take the harder path" and work toward "change."

"Not for fame, not for glory, or because success is guaranteed, but because it gives our life purpose," he explained. "Because it aligns with what our faith tells us God demands. And because if we don’t step up, no one else will. How fortunate we were that Jesse Jackson answered that call. What a great debt we owe to him."