EXCLUSIVE: Inside Jesse Jackson's Two Failed Bids to Become President — Before He Paved Way for Barack Obama's Victory

By 1984, Jackson launched his first White House bid, declaring: "Those who picked cotton can now pick a President." At the Democratic convention, he argued: "America is not like a blanket – one piece of unbroken cloth, the same color, same texture, same me size.

"America is like a quilt – many, many pieces, many colors, many sizes, all woven and held together by a common thread. Even in our fractured state, all of us count and fit somewhere."

He lost the nomination, as he did again in 1988, but expanded the Democratic electorate by registering millions of new voters.

A former campaign aide said, "Jesse never made it to the Oval Office, but winning the presidency was only part of what he set out to do. He fundamentally altered the psychology of American politics. Before his runs, a Black candidate mounting a serious national campaign was seen by many as symbolic at best.

"Jesse shattered that assumption. He compelled the Democratic party to engage directly with issues of race, economic inequality, and political inclusion, not as side conversations but as central planks of the platform. Jesse expanded the electorate and made countless people - especially young voters and voters of color - feel that the highest office in the land was not automatically off limits to them."

Obama, now 64, credited Jackson's legacy after his two presidential victories, saying: "We stood on his shoulders," and calling him "a true giant."

He added: "From organising boycotts and sit-ins, to registering millions of voters, to advocating for freedom and democracy around the world, he was relentless in his belief we are all children of God, deserving of dignity and respect."

Donald Trump, 79, said: "Jesse was a force of nature... a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and street smarts."

Civil rights leader Al Sharpton, 71, said about Jackson after his passing: "He carried history in his footsteps and hope in his voice. He taught me that protest must have purpose, that faith must have feet, and that justice is not seasonal, it is daily work."