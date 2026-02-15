Obama Slams Donald Trump's Racist Video, Calling It a 'Distraction' From Real Issues

Obama drew a distinction between the chaos online and what reflects real American values.

He called it "a clown show that's happening on social media and on television," while making clear that the erosion of civility is real.

He criticized politicians and public figures amplifying inflammatory rhetoric, saying there's no "shame about this" and calling the shift a loss of "propriety and respect for the office."

Obama rejected the notion that the nation as a whole has embraced the extreme rhetoric dominating the loudest corners of public discourse.

Pointing to the unrest in Minneapolis following deadly encounters involving federal agents, including the killings of Renee Nicole Good, and ICU nurse Alex Pretti, he said the public reaction tells a different story.

He praised what he called an "extraordinary outpouring of organizing, community building, decency" among residents, framing the protests as a rejection of the political climate being fueled at the top. “

"This is not the America we believe in," he said, describing a public unwilling to succumb to the noise. "People are choosing to fight back, push back, and call out what they see."