EXCLUSIVE: Stars' Secret Health Shockers — Discover Which Ailing A-Lister is Doomed to Die Next

Born to Run rocker Bruce Springsteen, 76, has traveled a rocky road with his health in recent years. Treatment for dangerous peptic ulcer disease silenced his powerful voice and forced him to postpone tour performances in both 2023 and 2024.

He's also admitted to receiving therapy and medication for crippling cases of depression and anxiety, but The Boss has since committed to ditching his demons, including an alcohol addiction, according to sources.

"He's made some serious life changes, totally cleaned up his diet and cut out all the booze," an insider spilled.

However, there's now a new worry he may have gone too far, after he shocked fans with his gaunt appearance on his most recent concert tour.

Springsteen admitted he has only one meal a day, leading a source to say, "The hope is that Bruce realizes that hardly eating is not good for him and he changes before it’s too late."