EXCLUSIVE: Stars' Secret Health Shockers — Discover Which Ailing A-Lister is Doomed to Die Next
Jan. 2 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
The new year is often seen as a fresh start and a period of rebirth. But sadly, for many aging legends, this could also be their last year, RadarOnline.com can report.
Whether it be by illness, injury, or simply old age, the clock is ticking for these national treasures.
Dick Van Dyke
Beloved actor Dick Van Dyke just celebrated his milestone 100th birthday on December 13, and he has no hesitations about admitting the end is near.
"I am super-old," Van Dyke acknowledged. "I have feet problems, and I go supine as often as is politely possible." As the Grim Reaper approaches, his self-described "physical decay" includes sight and hearing issues, too.
But it's not just his health leaving him.
"Every single one of my dearest lifelong friends is gone, which feels just as lonely as it sounds," he shared. "It's frustrating to feel diminished in the world, physically and socially."
Bruce Willis
Die Hard star Bruce Willis is facing his own mortality as frontotemporal dementia (FTD), an irreversible brain disease, robs him of his memory, ability to speak, and eventually, his life.
As his health got worse, the 70-year-old star's wife, Emma, 47, made the heartwrenching decision to move him out of their family home and into a separate one-story residence where the Moonlighting star receives special round-the-clock care.
Emma is still her husband’s main caregiver, but he's also drawn support from his ex-wife, Demi Moore, 63, and their daughters – Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31.
"Everything they do revolves around keeping him happy and making sure he’s always surrounded by love," an insider previously said. "Of course, there's sadness over Bruce’s decline, but they are leading with joy and gratitude and treating this time with him as a gift to be cherished."
Bruce Springsteen
Born to Run rocker Bruce Springsteen, 76, has traveled a rocky road with his health in recent years. Treatment for dangerous peptic ulcer disease silenced his powerful voice and forced him to postpone tour performances in both 2023 and 2024.
He's also admitted to receiving therapy and medication for crippling cases of depression and anxiety, but The Boss has since committed to ditching his demons, including an alcohol addiction, according to sources.
"He's made some serious life changes, totally cleaned up his diet and cut out all the booze," an insider spilled.
However, there's now a new worry he may have gone too far, after he shocked fans with his gaunt appearance on his most recent concert tour.
Springsteen admitted he has only one meal a day, leading a source to say, "The hope is that Bruce realizes that hardly eating is not good for him and he changes before it’s too late."
Bill Clinton
Fears for frail former President Bill Clinton spiked last fall when the 79-year-old was spotted with a portable defibrillator just weeks after he was subpoenaed to testify before a congressional committee to determine the nature of his unsettling relationship with dead s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Clinton endured a basal cell carcinoma in 2001, a quadruple bypass in 2004, and lung surgery in 2005. He was also hospitalized in 2021 with a urological infection.
In 2024, a bout with the flu sent him to the hospital. That episode came just two years after Clinton was hospitalized in 2021 with a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, a scare that raised alarms about his fragile health.
Joe Biden
Last May, former President Joe Biden, 83, announced that he was battling an aggressive, high-risk form of prostate cancer. Though it had spread to his bones, he insisted, "It’s all a matter of taking a pill, one particular pill, for the next six weeks and then another one."
If only things were that simple. Four months later, Biden appeared to be a shell of himself. After having skin cancer lesions removed in September, he spent October undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment.
His physical worsening comes following much talk about the 46th president’s mental decline during his time in office. It’s been claimed that Biden would forget the names of his closest confidants and struggle to hold conversations.
Through it all, Biden insisted he was fine to perform his job, and had hoped for a second term – something his political opponents seized upon.
"If I served under Joe Biden, I'd probably be worried every minute of every day that he was going to croak and that I'd have to become president," Vice President JD Vance slammed. "I'd never be able to sleep."