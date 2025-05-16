EXCLUSIVE: 'Rigid List of Rules' Keeping Bruce Springsteen Rocking at 75 Revealed – 'His Doctors Are the REAL Boss!'

​​Rock icon Bruce Springsteen has bounced back from his agonizing health issues, but as he's about to hit the road for a European tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal the Boss is following doctors’ orders to the letter and sticking to a rigid list of rules to avoid any medical catastrophes.

The 75-year-old Born in the U.S.A. belter, who is set to perform in England, France, Germany, the Czech Republic, Spain and Italy in the coming months, is focusing on diet, exercise, getting enough rest between shows and avoiding all bad habits, including demon booze.

"Of the surviving members of the E Street Band, Bruce is being the most health conscious on tour, eating clean, lifting weights and making sure he gets great sleep," our source said.