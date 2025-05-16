EXCLUSIVE: 'Rigid List of Rules' Keeping Bruce Springsteen Rocking at 75 Revealed – 'His Doctors Are the REAL Boss!'
Rock icon Bruce Springsteen has bounced back from his agonizing health issues, but as he's about to hit the road for a European tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal the Boss is following doctors’ orders to the letter and sticking to a rigid list of rules to avoid any medical catastrophes.
The 75-year-old Born in the U.S.A. belter, who is set to perform in England, France, Germany, the Czech Republic, Spain and Italy in the coming months, is focusing on diet, exercise, getting enough rest between shows and avoiding all bad habits, including demon booze.
"Of the surviving members of the E Street Band, Bruce is being the most health conscious on tour, eating clean, lifting weights and making sure he gets great sleep," our source said.
They added: "Bruce has good reason to put so much effort into that stuff. He’s singing every night. He's leading the shows and he's giving a ton of energy to the fans."
Sources also noted after the COVID pandemic, the star’s age was starting to catch up with him, and health challenges forced the Dancing in the Dark star to rethink things a bit because he wants to keep performing at the highest level possible.
"He also had enough people around him telling him, 'You're not Superman,' and he should act accordingly," our insider added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the I’m on Fire singer was forced to cancel concerts this time last year “over vocal issues,” days after performing in bad weather in England.
The Hungry Heart hitmaker also revealed in September 2023 that he had to cancel his tour due to a painful peptic ulcer, his diaphragm was hurting so badly he "literally couldn’t sing at all."
"He had to undergo an endoscopic ulcer treatment surgery to fix the damaged tissues in his throat and esophagus," our insider said.
"Bruce was always so tough and resilient, but now he’s spacing out the performances much better. If the venue is not nearby, he has to immediately get on a plane the morning after a big show if he's not staying locally. He’s also allowing enough quality recovery time between each gig."
Springsteen, now a grandfather, and wife Patti Scialfa – who’s also in his E-Street band – have been key to keeping the process smooth for the foreseeable future.
Our source said: "Bruce is going to turn 76 this year, but he’s not ready to say goodbye to performing music just yet, and everybody around seems to see him taking precautions to stay in the game for years to come."