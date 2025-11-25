Dick Van Dyke Admits He Doesn't 'Fear' Death and Lives 'in the Moment'... as 'Blind and Deaf' Acting Legend Struggles Toward 100th Birthday

"The end of my life is so much closer. When you expire, you expire. I don't have any fear of death for some reason," the 99-year-old told an outlet. "I can't explain that, but I don't. I’ve had such a wonderfully full and exciting life. That I can’t complain."

He also credited his wife, Arlene Silver, 54, whom he married in 2012, for keeping him young.

"She's responsible for keeping me in the moment," he explained. "She kept me happy every day of my life, every day. She's a joy. She can get me singing or dancing, and she carries so much responsibility ... I'm just lucky."

As for how he feels about his milestone birthday days away? Van Dyke stayed true to his comedic roots as he jokingly remarked, "I hope I make it."

"I feel really good for 100," he said before cracking another joke. "I feel like I'm about 13."