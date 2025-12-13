EXCLUSIVE: Dick Van Dyke at 100 — Hollywood Icon Opens Up About Letting Go of Regret and Overcoming Killer Booze and Smoking Addictions

Discussing the films he refused, Van Dyke said: "I could have done The Omen that Gregory Peck did. I didn't want to do that kind of movie. It just didn't fit my taste somehow."

His refusal, he explained, was one of several pivotal decisions for good reason.

Van Dyke also recalled turning down a film with Cary Grant, a choice he now views as a rare misstep.

The actor said: "One thing I regret: (declining a movie with) Cary Grant… he was the best looking guy in the world."

He remembered their friendship while admitting he wonders why he ever said no.