Bruce Willis' Wife's Emotional Confession: Emma Heming Tearfully Calls Moving 'Dying' Actor Out of Family Home the 'Best Decision' for Their Family After She Received Vicious Backlash

Heming, who married Willis in 2009 and shares two young daughters with the actor, announced in August they made the decision to move him out of their family home and into a one-story house.

The home, which is located just down the street from the family's residence, has been staffed with full-time support staff who are able to give around-the-clock expert care to Willis, 70.

At the time, Heming admitted while it was the "hardest decision" to make, the move was ultimately the right call for their family as the Sixth Sense star's disease progressed.

But fans saw things much differently, and didn't waste a moment to consider Heming's perspective before condemning her online.