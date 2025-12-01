Bruce Willis' Wife's Emotional Confession: Emma Heming Tearfully Calls Moving 'Dying' Actor Out of Family Home the 'Best Decision' for Their Family After She Received Vicious Backlash
Dec. 1 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Bruce Willis' wife and caregiver Emma Heming has opened up on the actor being moved out of their home amid his dementia battle, which she confessed was ultimately the "best" decision for their family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Since Willis' frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis was announced in 2023, Heming, 43, has become a fierce advocate for caregivers and dementia awareness.
Heming Faces Backlash Over Willis Move
Heming, who married Willis in 2009 and shares two young daughters with the actor, announced in August they made the decision to move him out of their family home and into a one-story house.
The home, which is located just down the street from the family's residence, has been staffed with full-time support staff who are able to give around-the-clock expert care to Willis, 70.
At the time, Heming admitted while it was the "hardest decision" to make, the move was ultimately the right call for their family as the Sixth Sense star's disease progressed.
But fans saw things much differently, and didn't waste a moment to consider Heming's perspective before condemning her online.
Willis' Wife Admits 'This is Not How I Envisioned Our Life'
During a panel at the End Well 2025 conference, Heming tearfully recalled the backlash she received for moving Willis into his own home, which aimed to give her husband a more calming, quiet environment.
Heming doubled down on the decision being "impossible" to make, as she confessed, "This is not how I envisioned our life."
"These are hard decisions. These are impossible, I'm getting choked up thinking about it," Heming said. "They're impossible decisions. This is not how I envisioned our life."
The dementia advocate went on to note how their family has been "thriving" since the move – and shut down critics' opinions as she declared "the frontlines don't get a say or a vote" on her husband's care.
"This is the best decision for our family. It was the safest one, and our family is now, in essence, thriving," Heming explained. "People don't realize all the needs that go unmet behind closed doors, and now our children's needs are met. They are in a home where they can have play dates and sleepovers, these things that we don't even think about. Their world is completely opened up, and so has my husband's."
Heming also noted their "beautiful blended family" has only ever been "loving and supportive" throughout the Die Hard star's health crisis.
"So I had to make the best and safest decision for our family and and I knew by being honest and open about it that it would be met with a lot of judgment," Heming said. "And what's interesting about it is that the judgment comes from the outside, it doesn't come from our family."
"Because they know, they're in it, and I've got this beautiful blended family, but I also have Bruce's mother, who is in her 90s," she continued. "I have Bruce's brother and sister and cousins, and they have been so loving and supportive and nonjudgmental."
Heming further revealed how she anticipated and prepared for backlash when she considered moving Willis into his own home.
Heming Prepared to Be 'Judged' Over the Move
"I knew that when I revealed or talked about what is our arrangement, that it would be met with so much criticism and judgment and I did a lot of therapy around that to like get myself ready," she confessed. "It was interesting to see how much judgment and criticism, about how what a terrible person I am and how could I do this."
She added: "But you know what I say is that if you are not on the front lines of this, in that person's house day in, day out, 24/7, 365 days a year – then you don't get a say and you don't get a vote."