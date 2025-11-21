EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Went To 'Therapy' Before Facing Harsh Judgement for Moving Dementia-stricken Actor Out of Their Home — as She Curses Out Critics

Heming was a keynote speaker at the annual End Well conference, a day of meetings and speeches to help people prepare for their own and others' deaths.

During an emotional discussion, the 47-year-old model shared how she dealt with public outcry when she moved the 70-year-old Die Hard star, who has been ravaged by frontotemporal dementia, into a smaller home that would be better equipped to give him specialized treatment.

"I knew that when I revealed or talked about what is our arraignment, that it would be met with so much criticism and judgment, and I did a lot of therapy around that to kind of get myself ready," she said.

But even she couldn't anticipate being labelled a villain by strangers.

"It was interesting to see how much judgment and criticism and how 'what a terrible person' I am and 'how could I do this' and 'la la la la la'" she explained in a mocking tone.