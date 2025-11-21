EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Went To 'Therapy' Before Facing Harsh Judgement for Moving Dementia-stricken Actor Out of Their Home — as She Curses Out Critics
Nov. 21 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, had a simple response to critics who bashed her for moving her dementia-stricken husband out of their shared family home and into a separate house nearby, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Speaking to a crowd of supporters, she profanely launched out: "F--- 'em!"
Heming Had To Get Herself Ready for Criticism
Heming was a keynote speaker at the annual End Well conference, a day of meetings and speeches to help people prepare for their own and others' deaths.
During an emotional discussion, the 47-year-old model shared how she dealt with public outcry when she moved the 70-year-old Die Hard star, who has been ravaged by frontotemporal dementia, into a smaller home that would be better equipped to give him specialized treatment.
"I knew that when I revealed or talked about what is our arraignment, that it would be met with so much criticism and judgment, and I did a lot of therapy around that to kind of get myself ready," she said.
But even she couldn't anticipate being labelled a villain by strangers.
"It was interesting to see how much judgment and criticism and how 'what a terrible person' I am and 'how could I do this' and 'la la la la la'" she explained in a mocking tone.
Heming Finds Strength
Heming said she found strength in believing she made the right move.
"This is the best decision for our family," she stated. "It was the safest one, and our family is now, in essence, thriving."
And to those that still condemn her: "What I say is, if you are not on the front lines of this, in that person’s house day in and day out 24/7/365 days a year, you don’t get a say, and you don’t get a vote."
New Home, Sweet Home
Heming revealed that Willis had moved out in August, explaining that his new house is only one story, making it safer for the actor and his care team to navigate. There is also enough space to allow him 24-hour treatment from his helpers.
She called it one of the hardest decisions she has made in his battle with the disease.
"But I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters," Emma said during a special titled, Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey. "You know, he would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs."
Heming said she and their two daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, stop by daily for breakfast and dinner.
"It's our second home, so the girls have their things there," she revealed.
His Daughters 'Miss' Their Dad
Heming recently opened up about how their daughters are coping with their father's devastating diagnosis, explaining the young girls "doing well, all things considered," even though the situation is understandably "hard."
"They grieve, they miss their dad so much. He's missing important milestones, that's tough for them, but kids are resilient, [although] I used to hate hearing that because people didn't understand what we were walking through," she shared.
She also revealed she's not sure if her kids will ever "bounce back," but insisted they're all "learning."