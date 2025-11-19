Bruce Willis' Heartbreaking Final Days: 'Dying' Actor's Wife Emma Heming Willis Shares Emotional Message as His Dementia Battle Takes a Turn for the Worse

While working through Bruce's catastrophic health situation, Emma ended up making the tough call to move him into a separate home where he would be supported by caretakers around the clock.

"It was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make," she revealed. "But among the sadness and discomfort, it was the right move – for him, for our girls, for me. Ultimately, I could get back to being his wife. And that's such a gift."

While it was the right decision for their family, Emma also stressed it was made to help give Bruce more independence and allow him to reconnect with family and friends.

"It's made such a difference for more friends and family to have their own experience with him without it being my home, without me hovering, or my anxiety of how to manage the guests and their expectations, and then have to see their reactions – their sadness at what is," she elaborated.