Bruce Willis' Heartbreaking Final Days: 'Dying' Actor's Wife Emma Heming Willis Shares Emotional Message as His Dementia Battle Takes a Turn for the Worse
Nov. 19 2025, Published 11:36 a.m. ET
As Bruce Willis' dementia battle seemingly continues to be on a downward spiral, his wife, Emma Heming-Willis, has shared a heartbreaking message, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Emma took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of Bruce with one of their daughters on his shoulders, which she captioned "Dads."
Emma Heming Willis' Heartbreaking Post
In another photo she shared on her Instagram Story, Bruce, 70, was seen giving Emma, 47, a kiss on the cheek while they were at a dinner event.
Her caption was gut-wrenching, as she wrote, "Love is never forgetting how they made you feel."
The Pulp Fiction actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, a brain disorder that causes changes in personality/behavior, difficulty with language, and more. Since his diagnosis, he has mostly remained out of the spotlight, but was recently spotted on an outing with his caretaker.
In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Willis was seen holding his caretaker's hand and taking in views of the ocean while he spoke with them.
Bruce Willis' Daughters 'Miss Their Dad'
Emma recently opened up about how her daughters are coping with their father's devastating diagnosis, explaining they're "doing well all things considered," even though the situation is understandably "hard."
"They grieve, they miss their dad so much. He's missing important milestones, that's tough for them - but kids are resilient, [although] I used to hate hearing that because people didn't understand what we were walking through," she shared.
She also revealed she's not sure if her kids will ever "bounce back," but insisted they're all "learning."
Emma Heming-Willis Moved Bruce Willis Into His Own Home
While working through Bruce's catastrophic health situation, Emma ended up making the tough call to move him into a separate home where he would be supported by caretakers around the clock.
"It was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make," she revealed. "But among the sadness and discomfort, it was the right move – for him, for our girls, for me. Ultimately, I could get back to being his wife. And that's such a gift."
While it was the right decision for their family, Emma also stressed it was made to help give Bruce more independence and allow him to reconnect with family and friends.
"It's made such a difference for more friends and family to have their own experience with him without it being my home, without me hovering, or my anxiety of how to manage the guests and their expectations, and then have to see their reactions – their sadness at what is," she elaborated.
Bruce Willis Is 'Not Communicating'
Emma got candid regarding the status of Bruce's health battle during a recent appearance on Tamsen Fadal's The Tamsen Show podcast.
"We've been with Bruce every step of the way of his disease and his disease progresses and he declines," she shared. "So, it's not like this fast track into like, oh my gosh, he's not communicating."
She explained they're no longer able to have conversations, as it's been a "slow burn" and "very painful to watch."
"We communicate with him in our own special way that works for him, that works for us. It looks different from, you know, what the norm would be, but we're not dealing with anything that is normal," she added.
Unfortunately, there is no cure for frontotemporal dementia, and the disease typically continues to get worse, with patients typically living eight to ten years after symptoms begin.