EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Wife's Painful Confession — Emma Heming Breaks Down in Tears as She Admits Navigating 'Dying' Actor's Dementia Battle Isn't How She 'Envisioned' Their Life

Willis, 70, retired from acting amid his battle with aphasia back in 2022, and was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia a year later.

His 47-year-old wife, Heming, has stayed by his side and has been forced to watch as the Die Hard star slips away and the dementia ravages his mind.

Heming was the keynote speaker at the annual End Well conference. The non-profit organization says it is on a "mission to transform how we think about, talk about, and plan for the end of life."

That's something Heming said she wasn't ready to be forced to face. As she talked about having to become the main voice for her now silent husband, she started to tear up.

"These are hard decisions. I'm getting choked up thinking about it," she confessed. "These are impossible decisions. This is not how I envisioned our life."