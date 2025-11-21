Bruce Willis Can No Longer Recognize His Own Daughter: 'Nepo Baby' Rumer, 37, Gives Heartbreaking Update on 'Die Hard' Star Father's Devastating Dementia Battle

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 37, broke down in tears as she told fans about the Die Hard star's current condition during a Q&A session on her Instagram .

Rumer Willis has given a heartbreaking update on her father Bruce's battle with dementia, admitting he fails to recognize her on particular visits.

Rumer says she can feel her father's love, even if he doesn't recognize her.

Rumer explained: "People always ask me this question and I think it's a hard one to answer.

"The truth is that anybody with FTD is not doing great, but he’s doing okay in terms of somebody who is dealing with frontotemporal dementia.

"The only way that I feel like I can answer that in a way that was like 'he's doing great' is like, those parameters don’t really work anymore in my mind."

Rumer said that she felt "so lucky, happy, and grateful" to still be able to go and hug her father, despite the fact that he doesn't always know who she is.

"I'm so grateful that when I go over there and I give him a hug, whether he recognises me or not, that he can feel the love I've given him and I can feel it back from him.

"I still see a spark of him and he can feel the love that I’m giving, so that feels really nice."