Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis Can No Longer Recognize His Own Daughter: 'Nepo Baby' Rumer, 37, Gives Heartbreaking Update on 'Die Hard' Star Father's Devastating Dementia Battle

picture of Rumer Willis and Bruce Willis
Source: @rumerwills;Instagram

Rumer Wilis has given a heartbrekaing update on her father Bruce's battle with dementia, admitting he now doesn't recognize her.

Nov. 21 2025, Published 8:17 a.m. ET

Rumer Willis has given a heartbreaking update on her father Bruce's battle with dementia, admitting he fails to recognize her on particular visits.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 37, broke down in tears as she told fans about the Die Hard star's current condition during a Q&A session on her Instagram.

'I Can Still Feel The Love From Him'

picture of Rumer Willis
Source: @rumerwills;Instagram

Rumer says she can feel her father's love, even if he doesn't recognize her.

Rumer explained: "People always ask me this question and I think it's a hard one to answer.

"The truth is that anybody with FTD is not doing great, but he’s doing okay in terms of somebody who is dealing with frontotemporal dementia.

"The only way that I feel like I can answer that in a way that was like 'he's doing great' is like, those parameters don’t really work anymore in my mind."

Rumer said that she felt "so lucky, happy, and grateful" to still be able to go and hug her father, despite the fact that he doesn't always know who she is.

"I'm so grateful that when I go over there and I give him a hug, whether he recognises me or not, that he can feel the love I've given him and I can feel it back from him.

"I still see a spark of him and he can feel the love that I’m giving, so that feels really nice."

Strong Family Unit

picture of Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore
Source: @demimoore;Instagram

Rumer and her mom Demi, Bruce's ex-wife, continue to support the 'Die Hard' star.

Rumer ended the video saying that she feels grateful she can see the former Hollywood action man with her daughter, Louetta, and spend time with the star

Willis welcomed Rumer in 1988 with Indecent Proposal star Demi, before having Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31.

He went on to marry Emma Heming in 2009 and welcomed two more daughters – Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

Last month, Emma shared a heartbreaking update as to how the pair’s children are dealing with their father’s illness.

She said: "I think they’re doing well, all things considered, but it’s hard.

"They grieve, they miss their dad so much. He's missing important milestones, that's tough for them – but kids are resilient, (although) I used to hate hearing that because people didn't understand what we were walking through."

'Miss Their Dad So Much'

picture of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore
Source: @demimoore;Instagram

The actor's kids miss their dad terribly as he continues to battle the cruel illness.

She added: "I don’t know if my kids will ever bounce back, but they’re learning and so am I."

Emma was also forthcoming about her own grief in the new interview, explaining: "I've had to learn to walk alongside the grief. It’s always with me. I can’t shake it, but I’m going to breathe, and I’m going to be sad and all the feelings and emotions that I’m going to feel, but I am also not going to just allow it to be this one note of that."

Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023.

picture of Emma Heming and Bruce Willis
Source: MEGA

Willis's second wife Emma Heming made the decision to movie the actor into separate accommodation.

Since then, his loved ones have advocated for more awareness of the neurodegenerative condition.

He now lives away from the family home in a separate one-story house and receives round the clock care from specialist nurses.

Emma said relocating her husband was the “safest and best decision" for both him and their two young daughters.

