Bruce Willis' Family Heartbreak: Dementia-stricken Actor's Devoted Wife Emma Heming Admits She Hasn't Prepared Their Young Daughters For His Death Yet

"That is the anxiety, right? Like, when will the next shoe drop? But I know that when/if it does, we'll be ready," Emma said about preparing herself for her husband's eventual death in a new interview.

When asked about whether or not she's tried to prepare her daughters for the loss of their dad, she explained, "We're not there yet."

"The girls are educated on FTD. I think that if they are to ask, I will tell them, but I think that they're more focused on present day, that is where their questioning is mostly, but if it's asked, I will always be honest and truthful," The Unexpected Journey author confessed.

The actor's family announced his FTD diagnosis in 2023, a year after the Pulp Fiction star retired from acting while battling the speech and communicative disorder aphasia.

Emma revealed in September that she moved the iconic Die Hard actor, 70, into a separate home where he was receiving round-the-clock care for his incurable and progressive form of dementia.