Bruce Willis' Family Heartbreak: Dementia-stricken Actor's Devoted Wife Emma Heming Admits She Hasn't Prepared Their Young Daughters For His Death Yet
Nov. 21 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, hasn't yet prepared their daughters for dealing with the eventual death of their dementia-ravaged dad, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Emma, 49, previously shared how daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, are already "grieving" the loss of their father's presence as his battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) progresses. But they haven't started asking about what will happen when he dies, although the former model is personally bracing for it.
'Not There Yet' When Discussing Bruce's Eventual Death
"That is the anxiety, right? Like, when will the next shoe drop? But I know that when/if it does, we'll be ready," Emma said about preparing herself for her husband's eventual death in a new interview.
When asked about whether or not she's tried to prepare her daughters for the loss of their dad, she explained, "We're not there yet."
"The girls are educated on FTD. I think that if they are to ask, I will tell them, but I think that they're more focused on present day, that is where their questioning is mostly, but if it's asked, I will always be honest and truthful," The Unexpected Journey author confessed.
The actor's family announced his FTD diagnosis in 2023, a year after the Pulp Fiction star retired from acting while battling the speech and communicative disorder aphasia.
Emma revealed in September that she moved the iconic Die Hard actor, 70, into a separate home where he was receiving round-the-clock care for his incurable and progressive form of dementia.
'Care Plan' in Place
After exhausting herself as Bruce's caregiver before moving him out of the family home, Emma stressed how people need to take a closer look at care plans for loved ones.
"As a society, we're not thinking about these things," the Malta native declared. "We're not thinking about care and our care plans, and we're not thinking about death. But we really, we really need to, and we need to not view it in such a dark way."
Since Emma will likely be raising their daughters as a single mom after Bruce's eventual passing, she's made sure her girls won't have to grapple with the same tough decisions she's facing.
"I have a care plan for the most part that's intact and ready for my girls, so that they don't have to make all the decisions and figure everything out. I want to just make it a little easier for them," she said of protecting her daughters.
'Trying to 'Ease' Her Daughters' Worry
Emma also does her best to reassure Mabel and Evelyn that she's not going anywhere despite their dad's rapid cognitive decline.
"I just let them know that I'm healthy. I'm caring for myself. I try and ease that worry from them as best as I can," she noted.
In an October interview, Emma revealed about her daughters, "I think they’re doing well, all things considered. But it’s hard. They grieve. They miss their dad so much."
She heartbreakingly added: "He’s missing important milestones. That’s tough for them."
Sad Update
Bruce's daughter Rumer Willis, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, gave a rare update on her dad's current condition during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session on Thursday, November 20, revealing that he no longer recognizes his own children.
Naturally, someone asked, "How's your dad doing?"
The former Dancing With the Stars champ, 37, said it's a "hard one to answer" because anyone with FTD "isn't doing great."
Rumer said she's thankful she can still visit her dad and "give him a hug, whether he recognizes me or not."