Trump Isn't 'Joking' About Running for Third Term — Ex-MAGA Mouthpiece Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Dire Warning About Prez's Political Future

Greene, 51, began her diatribe by insisting this "whole thing" is "not what we voted for."

She also alleged what's going on in the country right now is "America last."

"It’s the same bulls— we've seen for decades now, and I don’t think the president is being tongue-in-cheek," she said in regard to his claims he would consider running for a third term in office.

"I know that man very well. And he repeatedly and repeatedly says he’s not going to heaven, the same way he repeatedly says that he’s – 'What do you think? Should I run for president again?'"