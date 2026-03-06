Trump Isn't 'Joking' About Running for Third Term — Ex-MAGA Mouthpiece Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Dire Warning About Prez's Political Future
March 6 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene issued a dire warning that Donald Trump may not be kidding about running for a third term, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Greene dropped the bombshell regarding Trump making a go at having another term in the Oval Office during an appearance on Megyn Kelly's podcast.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Talks Donald Trump Running for a Third Term
Greene, 51, began her diatribe by insisting this "whole thing" is "not what we voted for."
She also alleged what's going on in the country right now is "America last."
"It’s the same bulls— we've seen for decades now, and I don’t think the president is being tongue-in-cheek," she said in regard to his claims he would consider running for a third term in office.
"I know that man very well. And he repeatedly and repeatedly says he’s not going to heaven, the same way he repeatedly says that he’s – 'What do you think? Should I run for president again?'"
Marjorie Taylor Greene Questions Donald Trump's Mental State
Greene noted she thinks this could be taken as a joke at first, but now does not "think he's joking."
While she said Kelly wasn't "willing to go there," Greene insisted she was.
"I really want to know what his mental state is, and who is he doing this for? Because it’s not for the American people. He's lying. He’s gone back on what he promised," she added.
Marjorie Greene Talks Donald Trump Not Going to Heaven
Greene pontificated more on the Don not seeing the pearly gates, noting he's said "repeatedly on camera and in interviews" that he "doesn’t think he’s going to heaven."
She said she had to ask a "serious question" due to this.
"What is in his mind?" she inquired. "What is his mental state?"
She elaborated: "If he doesn’t think he’s going to heaven, and he’s a man toward the end – he's in the fourth quarter – he's towards the end of his life. How does that pan out for the rest of us when we have a president of the United States who doesn't think and is convinced he's not going to heaven?"
Marjorie Taylor Greene Questions Who Is Making Decisions
Greene also discussed the impact of Trump not believing he'll get to heaven has had on his "decision-making."
"He already said to The New York Post today that he doesn't care about the polling," she stated. "He doesn't care about what the American people think. And he may put troops on the ground. He took a 'this is gonna be a few-day war' to now it's maybe gonna be four weeks or more.
"I want to say, what is happening to the man that I supported, you supported, the man that denounced what happened in Iraq. The man that said no more foreign wars. No more regime change. Promised it on the campaign... We're a year in... and we're in another f------- war, and we've got American troops being killed."
She added: "I think it's time for America to rip the Band-Aid off, and we need to have a serious conversation about what the f--- is happening to this country and who in the h--- are these decisions being made for and who is making these decisions?"