Wisconsin Teen to Rot Behind Bars for Life After Murdering His Parents to Steal Their Money in Disturbing Plot to Kill Trump

A Wisconsin teenager will spend the rest of his life behind bars, without the possibility of parole, after pleading guilty to killing his parents and living with their decomposing bodies, RadarOnline.com can report, all in a mad plot to steal their money and use it to assassinate Donald Trump. Nikita Casap begged for forgiveness for the murders before learning his fate, as a judge admonished the teen.

Inside Nikita Casap's Disturbing Crime

Source: wisn Nikita Casap was handed a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Casap pleaded guilty in January to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in Waukesha County Circuit Court in connection with the shooting deaths of his mother, Tatiana Casap, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, in 2025. As part of the plea deal, Prosecutors dropped seven other charges, including two counts of hiding a corpse and theft. Casap shot his parents early last February. The 18-year-old then lived with their decomposing bodies for two weeks before fleeing across the country in his stepfather's SUV, along with $14,000 in cash, his stepfather's gun, and the family dog. He was eventually arrested during a traffic stop in Kansas on February 28. Casap reportedly had plans to use an "attack drone" that would drop a makeshift "bomb" packed with nuts, bolts, and needles on the president. A federal warrant for his arrest concluded: "The killing of his parents appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carry out his plan."

Making Sense of Nikita Casap's Horrific Decision

Source: mega He killed his parents to fund his assassination attempt on Trump.

Before handing down his sentence, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Ralph Ramirez rejected an argument by Casap's attorney that he should be granted a chance for extended supervision after serving 20 years. Ramirez explained he considered Casap's age when deciding his fate, but told the court the "bizarre circumstances" of the murders, including living with the bodies afterward, shocked him. "I can't understand, I don't know anybody could understand or put any kind of rationale behind what happened," Ramirez said, adding: "I'm not immune to the fact that I have a very young man here, and that whatever decision I make is going to affect that young man for the rest of his life." However, the judge ruled: "I choose to find that he is not eligible for release to extended supervision because I don’t know, given the nature of these acts, whether a profound and significant change can occur."

Source: mega Casap planned to drop a homemade bomb on the president.

Casap had one last chance to address the court, where he tried to explain his motives. "I felt that the world was a sick and evil place, and my actions to try to change it were justified," he said, fighting back tears. "I thought I was part of a revolution. Part of a war. "I told myself, 'bad things happened in a war.' I wish I had at least questioned the extremists I was listening to."

'What I Did Was Wrong'

Source: Waukesha County Sheriff's Department He expressed regret over killing his parents.