Melissa Gilbert
Exclusive

Melissa Gilbert's Marriage Blows Up! How 'Little House' Legend's Life is in 'Total Turmoil' As Her Husband is Accused of Sexually Abusing Minors

melissa gilberts marriage turmoil little house husband accused
Source: JORDAN HINTON/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY/MEGA

Melissa Gilbert's marriage is in turmoil as her 'Little House' husband faces sexual abuse accusations.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 18 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Melissa Gilbert's life is in shambles after her actor husband, Timothy Busfield, was accused of child sex abuse, and friends worry the fallout may destroy the Little House on the Prairie legend's once-happy marriage – and her entire life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Melissa is understandably in pieces," an insider said. "She really loves Timothy. She's spent years telling everyone what a mild-mannered and wholesome gentleman he is and that he's the soulmate she wants to grow old with."

A Wrecking Ball

Timothy Busfield faced child sex abuse charges as friends fear fallout for wife Melissa Gilbert.
Source: MEGA

Timothy Busfield faced child sex abuse charges as friends fear fallout for wife Melissa Gilbert.

But on Jan. 9, cops issued an arrest warrant in New Mexico for Busfield, who's now facing two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.

Four days later, he surrendered to authorities.

"The notion that he'd possibly be capable of something this heinous has taken a wrecking ball to Melissa's world," the insider shared. "Everyone's extremely worried about her."

According to sources, Gilbert, 61, thought she'd found her happily ever after when she and the West Wing alum, 68, tied the knot in 2013.

Now, lawmen have accused him of inappropriate behavior toward twin boys, now 11, while the children worked on director Busfield's TV series The Cleaning Lady in 2022.

He has denied the charges and reportedly alleged that the kids' mom was out for "revenge" after they weren't hired for the show's final season.

Actor Denies Set Misconduct

Jan. 9 arrest warrant detailed allegations tied to Busfield's work on 'The Cleaning Lady,' with the actor denying wrongdoing.
Source: MEGA

Jan. 9 arrest warrant detailed allegations tied to Busfield's work on 'The Cleaning Lady,' with the actor denying wrongdoing.

But the warrant also includes his admission that it's "highly likely" he touched kids on the set, citing its "playful environment."

Busfield's attorney said the star is determined to clear his name and notes an outside investigator hired by Warner Bros "found no corroborating evidence that Mr. Busfield engaged in inappropriate conduct or that he was ever alone with the twins on set."

The lawyer further states that Busfield voluntarily submitted to an independent polygraph examination regarding the allegations – and passed.

Melissa previously endured failed marriages to actors Bo Brinkman and Bruce Boxleitner.

Bracing For An Epic Meltdown

melissa gilberts marriage turmoil little house husband accused
Source: MEGA

Warner Bros investigator reportedly found no corroborating evidence as Busfield seeks to clear his name amid legal battle.

Following her 2011 divorce with Boxleither, she binged on plastic surgery, hooked up with a French boytoy, and admitted in 2022, "It was like I lost my mind."

Now, friends are bracing themselves for another epic meltdown – especially if Busfield is convicted.

A rep for Melissa said, "She is honoring the request of Tim's lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds" and is standing with and supporting her spouse.

But a source noted: "Authorities clearly believe there's sufficient evidence to prosecute."

