Melissa Gilbert's Marriage Blows Up! How 'Little House' Legend's Life is in 'Total Turmoil' As Her Husband is Accused of Sexually Abusing Minors

Melissa Gilbert's life is in shambles after her actor husband, Timothy Busfield, was accused of child sex abuse, and friends worry the fallout may destroy the Little House on the Prairie legend's once-happy marriage – and her entire life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Melissa is understandably in pieces," an insider said. "She really loves Timothy. She's spent years telling everyone what a mild-mannered and wholesome gentleman he is and that he's the soulmate she wants to grow old with."