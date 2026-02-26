EXCLUSIVE: More Shame for Timothy Busfield as Julia Roberts' Family Unearths More Claims of Creepy Behavior
Feb. 26 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Decades before Thirtysomething star Timothy Busfield was arrested for allegedly molesting twin boys, RadarOnline.com can reveal Julia Roberts' sister-in-law testified in a deposition that she endured a creepy come-on from the accused perv.
Eliza Roberts volunteered the statement in 1994 – two years after marrying Julia's actor brother, Eric Roberts – in support of a 17-year-old girl who accused Busfield of sexual assault on the set of the comedy film Little Big League.
No criminal charges were ever filed in connection with the alleged incident with the Minnesota teen, and Busfield, who denied the accusations, settled the girl's lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.
Lewd Claims Surface Again
Records reportedly show Eliza claimed five years prior, Busfield – who she barely knew – expressed a desire to give her oral sex, insisted he'd be "so great in bed" for her and crudely carped that his wife was a "lousy f**k."
At the time, Busfield was wed to his second spouse, who he divorced in 2007. Six years later, he tied the knot with Little House on the Prairie actress Melissa Gilbert, who's stood by her man during his recent legal woes.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Busfield, 68, is currently accused of engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with the twins, now 11, in 2022, while they worked on the director's TV series The Cleaning Lady in New Mexico.
Faces Child Sex Charges
He is charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.
Shortly before surrendering to lawmen in Albuquerque, the West Wing alum vowed to "confront the horrible lies."
He insisted: "I did not do anything to those little boys, and I'm gonna fight it."
Busfield's lawyer maintains there's no evidence of any wrongdoing and claims the children's mother is seeking revenge.
Actor Claims Revenge Plot
According to reports, Busfield told cops that he heard the mom vowed to get back at him after the boys weren't cast for the show's final season.
According to the Emmy winner's attorney, Busfield also voluntarily submitted to an independent polygraph examination regarding the horrific allegations and passed.
On Jan. 20, Busfield, who has no criminal history, was released on his own recognizance pending trial.