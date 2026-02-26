EXCLUSIVE: More Shame for Timothy Busfield as Julia Roberts' Family Unearths More Claims of Creepy Behavior

Decades before Thirtysomething star Timothy Busfield was arrested for allegedly molesting twin boys, RadarOnline.com can reveal Julia Roberts' sister-in-law testified in a deposition that she endured a creepy come-on from the accused perv.

Eliza Roberts volunteered the statement in 1994 – two years after marrying Julia's actor brother, Eric Roberts – in support of a 17-year-old girl who accused Busfield of sexual assault on the set of the comedy film Little Big League.

No criminal charges were ever filed in connection with the alleged incident with the Minnesota teen, and Busfield, who denied the accusations, settled the girl's lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.