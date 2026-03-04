EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Now Scary Skinny! Friends Fear Star is Wasting Away Under Weight of Keith Urban Break-Up
March 4 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Shell-shocked Nicole Kidman is reeling in the wake of her split from Keith Urban, and friends are sounding the alarm that she's so thin she appears to be wasting away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Nicole is dangerously skinny right now and it's painful for people in her life to see," dished an insider.
The 5-foot-11 Oscar winner, 58, looked downright gaunt when she appeared at a fashion event in Paris recently, wearing a knee-length black dress with feather accents.
Nicole's Pals Left Worried
She's struggled to stay at a healthy weight in the past, and now it's feared she weighs less than 100 pounds. Sources said she's finding it difficult to remember to eat while she copes with reports that her ex is playing the field and dating other women without a care in the world.
"She puts on a brave face, but everyone knows that deep down she's still in a lot of pain and struggling to process the fact Keith has well and truly moved on," the source said.
Experts agree Nicole's friends have good cause to be worried.
Nicole Looks 'Emaciated'
According to longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, the Babygirl star "has virtually no fat under her skin. Her body fat must be around 8 percent. Normal is greater than 19 percent."
"Food is clearly the last thing on her mind right now – she looks totally emaciated," shared a pal.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the former superstar couple pulled the plug on their marriage last September after 19 years of marriage.
Views Keith As 'Tacky'
While the Big Little Lies alum throws herself into work and cares for their two daughters, the country crooner has been linked to a slew of often much younger women.
"She thinks it's tacky and classless of Keith to be sowing his oats so soon after their divorce," an insider dished.