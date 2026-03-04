EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Now Scary Skinny! Friends Fear Star is Wasting Away Under Weight of Keith Urban Break-Up

Shell-shocked Nicole Kidman is reeling in the wake of her split from Keith Urban, and friends are sounding the alarm that she's so thin she appears to be wasting away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Nicole is dangerously skinny right now and it's painful for people in her life to see," dished an insider.

The 5-foot-11 Oscar winner, 58, looked downright gaunt when she appeared at a fashion event in Paris recently, wearing a knee-length black dress with feather accents.