EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman is Taking the Kids! How Custody Win Paves Path Back to Australia for Lovelorn Actress… Without Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have finalized the terms of their divorce, and now the Babygirl star is considering taking advantage of their lopsided custody agreement to move back to her native Australia with the couple's two daughters, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

A source said the country crooner, 58, is freaking out at the possibility, but he's powerless to intervene as she's now calling the shots in the wake of their split.

Under their parenting plan, daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, will spend 306 days a year with their mother and just 59 with their dad.