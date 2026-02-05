Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman is Taking the Kids! How Custody Win Paves Path Back to Australia for Lovelorn Actress… Without Keith Urban

nicole kidmans custody win paves return australia
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman's custody win clears a path back to Australia, signaling a major shift without Keith Urban.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 5 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have finalized the terms of their divorce, and now the Babygirl star is considering taking advantage of their lopsided custody agreement to move back to her native Australia with the couple's two daughters, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

A source said the country crooner, 58, is freaking out at the possibility, but he's powerless to intervene as she's now calling the shots in the wake of their split.

Under their parenting plan, daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, will spend 306 days a year with their mother and just 59 with their dad.

Free to Move With Kids

Keith Urban is said to be struggling with the possibility of having his daughters live primarily in Australia.
Source: MEGA

"Nicole pretty much has full custody of the girls, so there's really nothing to stop her from packing up and moving wherever she wants with them," said an insider.

The Oscar winner, 58, only agreed to live in the country music capital of Nashville for Urban's career, but now that he's past tense, there's no reason for her to live there any longer.

"Six months ago, her plan was to put down roots in Portugal," dishes the source. "But after her last trip home over the holidays, she's now saying Australia feels like a better choice for the girls and her. She's feeling quite unmoored these days and feels a big pull back home."

Kids Push for Australia

Urban and Kidman's daughters are expected to spend most of the year with their mother under the custody agreement.
Source: MEGA

According to the insider, both Sunday and Faith are very close to her side of the family, plus they have a strong support system there that they really don't have in America.

"Her girls are both on board. More than anything, they want her to be happy, but they love it in Australia as well," the insider said.

Split From Nicole Sparks Regret

Urban allegedly views the move as a worst-case scenario following the split.
Source: MEGA

It was a stunning blow to the Somebody Like You singer when he got wind of the plan.

He's reportedly started to wonder whether he made a huge mistake splitting from Kidman, his wife of 19 years.

"Having his kids so far away is going to be very tough," said the insider. "It also won't be easy for him to accept Nicole moving across to the other side of the world, either. Either way, this is the worst-case scenario for him."

