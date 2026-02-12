EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Feels She Has No Choice Except Go Rogue From Royals and Spill All Andrew Windsor's Dirty Secrets'
Feb. 11 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson feels she has no choice but to go rogue from the royals and spill all of Andrew Windsor's dirty secrets as mounting financial pressure and renewed scrutiny over her links to Jeffrey Epstein leave her increasingly isolated, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Duchess of York, 66, who was married to the ex-Prince Andrew, 65, from 1986 until their divorce in 1996, has faced a huge fresh scandal in the last week following the release of additional simpering emails she exchanged with pedophile Epstein.
Sarah Ferguson Feels 'Backed into a Corner'
The controversy has coincided with upheaval in her living arrangements after she and Andrew vacated Royal Lodge.
Her ex-husband is set to relocate permanently to the humble Marsh Farm home on the Sandringham estate, while Ferguson is said to be spending time overseas as she reassesses her next steps.
An insider close to the shamed ex-duchess said, "Sarah feels backed into a corner. In her mind, she has reached a point where staying silent only deepens the damage to her own name. She believes she may have no alternative but to go rogue from the royals and lay bare Andrew Windsor's dirty secrets in order to protect herself."
Ferguson's reputation suffered significant damage when a 2011 email emerged in which she referred to Epstein as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."
Sarah Ferguson's Emails to Epstein
It later emerged Epstein had given her a huge loan to help settle debts.
Further correspondence published last week included messages in which she gushed Epstein was acting like "the brother I have always wished for" – and wrote to the abuser: "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness… I am at your service. Just marry me."
Another email contained a flippant remark about waiting for her daughter Princess Eugenie, 35, to return from a "shagging weekend."
A source said: "When Sarah revisits the timeline of what happened – the decisions that were made, the explanations she accepted – it fuels a growing sense of anger.
"With hindsight, she questions whether she was given the full picture and whether she placed too much faith in Andrew's reassurances. She believes she acted out of trust and loyalty to Andrew in terms of her friendship with Epstein.
"Now she feels she is bearing the consequences of choices that were not entirely hers. In her mind, she spent years shielding him from deeper fallout, and that protective stance has severely damaged her own credibility and standing."
A Memoir On the Way?
The source added, "There's a strong sense of resentment building. She feels she sacrificed her own reputation in an effort to preserve his – and that the personal cost of that decision has been far greater than she ever anticipated."
The prospect of a tell-all memoir from Ferguson is now said to be under active consideration, with publishers reportedly expressing interest.
An insider said: "The sums being floated are substantial – far beyond a routine publishing advance. We're talking about figures that would materially change her situation overnight. That level of interest inevitably sharpens the conversation.
"Sarah is under real financial pressure. The costs of security and maintaining a certain standard of living are ongoing, and revenue streams that once supported her – from book deals to charitable patronage – have either dried up or been severely diminished. The cumulative effect has left her stretched."
Sarah Ferguson Has 'No Desire' to Start Royal War
"From her standpoint, a book wouldn't simply be about profit – it's about stability. When you are confronted with that kind of offer in the context of mounting expenses and limited alternatives, it becomes difficult to justify turning it down. She feels she cannot realistically ignore what is on the table," the insider added.
But the source stressed Ferguson does not intend to launch a broad attack on the monarchy.
"This would not be framed as a sweeping attack on the monarchy or an attempt to dismantle the institution," they noted. "She understands the consequences of that and has no desire to ignite a broader war with the royal household. Sarah is still invested in maintaining workable relationships within the family, particularly with Queen Camilla.
"Whatever grievances she may hold, she is conscious that completely alienating the wider royal circle would only deepen her isolation."