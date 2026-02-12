EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Feels She Has No Choice Except Go Rogue From Royals and Spill All Andrew Windsor's Dirty Secrets'

It later emerged Epstein had given her a huge loan to help settle debts.

Further correspondence published last week included messages in which she gushed Epstein was acting like "the brother I have always wished for" – and wrote to the abuser: "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness… I am at your service. Just marry me."

Another email contained a flippant remark about waiting for her daughter Princess Eugenie, 35, to return from a "shagging weekend."

A source said: "When Sarah revisits the timeline of what happened – the decisions that were made, the explanations she accepted – it fuels a growing sense of anger.

"With hindsight, she questions whether she was given the full picture and whether she placed too much faith in Andrew's reassurances. She believes she acted out of trust and loyalty to Andrew in terms of her friendship with Epstein.

"Now she feels she is bearing the consequences of choices that were not entirely hers. In her mind, she spent years shielding him from deeper fallout, and that protective stance has severely damaged her own credibility and standing."