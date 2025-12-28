EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Urged to Avoid Making 'Biggest Mistake Yet' of Her Life — And Why It 'Would Wreck What's Left of Her Life'

Sarah, who was married to the former Prince Andrew, 65, until 1996, has kept a low public profile since she and her ex-husband were stripped of their royal titles in October by King Charles, 77, over their long-standing links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

It has emerged Ferguson once emailed the serial abuser in 2011, shortly after his release from prison, apologizing for prior public criticisms and referring to him as a "supreme friend."

A source said Sarah is now thinking of picking up a six or even seven-figure deal in the new year to write her autobiography as she "now needs the money more than ever".

But they cautioned: "The concern isn't only about public reaction – it's the effect on her family ties. A book could stir up past conflicts and spark fresh tensions, especially with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Their bond is still hugely strong, and anything that strains it could have consequences across the wider royal family."