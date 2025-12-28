EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Urged to Avoid Making 'Biggest Mistake Yet' of Her Life — And Why It 'Would Wreck What's Left of Her Life'
Dec. 28 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is weighing up a major career move insiders told RadarOnline.com could prove to be her most damaging misstep yet.
Sources close to the former duchess, 66, say she has been approached with multiple book deals, sparking fears a tell-all memoir could inflame tensions within the royal family and further destabilize her personal life.
Financial Pressure and the Epstein Shadow
Sarah, who was married to the former Prince Andrew, 65, until 1996, has kept a low public profile since she and her ex-husband were stripped of their royal titles in October by King Charles, 77, over their long-standing links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
It has emerged Ferguson once emailed the serial abuser in 2011, shortly after his release from prison, apologizing for prior public criticisms and referring to him as a "supreme friend."
A source said Sarah is now thinking of picking up a six or even seven-figure deal in the new year to write her autobiography as she "now needs the money more than ever".
But they cautioned: "The concern isn't only about public reaction – it's the effect on her family ties. A book could stir up past conflicts and spark fresh tensions, especially with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Their bond is still hugely strong, and anything that strains it could have consequences across the wider royal family."
The Looming Eviction from Royal Lodge
The former duchess is also seeking a new residence after she and Andrew received an eviction notice from Royal Lodge, their longtime home, following various financial and legal complications.
Sources said Ferguson is under "huge pressure" to secure financial stability, and a book deal could appear the obvious solution.
"She's looking for ways to secure her future and finances, and a book deal is an obvious lure," said another insider.
"But the dangers are serious. This isn't simply a financial decision – it's about trust, reputation, and the connections she still has. Going ahead could have devastating consequences."
Royal commentators point to the fallout from Prince Harry's 2023 memoir Spare, which was met with mixed reactions from both the public and senior royals.
"There's a pattern with this," the source added. "Even when done with good intentions, a tell-all can put family relationships under strain and attract intense media attention. Sarah is well aware of that risk."
Protecting the Bond with Her Daughters
Sarah has largely stayed out of the spotlight since the Epstein revelations and the subsequent spotlight on her ex-husband. "She's been carefully considering her next moves," said a close friend.
"She wants to take back control of her life, but preserving her daughters' trust is crucial. There's genuine concern that a book could undo all the progress she's worked for."
While offers continue to "flood in" from publishers, according to our sources, they also stress any decision must be weighed against potential consequences.
"Sarah has the opportunity to pursue private projects or charitable work that wouldn't put her family ties at risk," a palace aide said.
"A memoir might bring in money, but the damage to her personal life could be lasting. It could easily become the biggest mistake of her life if she's not careful."
The Risk of Royal Wrath
As Sarah weighs her options, the media, royal commentators, and the public are watching closely – ready to see whether her next move restores her reputation or triggers yet another royal controversy in the new year when they will need it least.
They are looking towards a fresh start in 2026 and this would take a wrecking ball to that.
And if she stirred up King Charles' wrath, it could end up wrecking what is left of her life. "In short, the advice from above is for her to keep her head well down."