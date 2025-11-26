EXCLUSIVE: 'Greed Machine' Sarah Ferguson 'Shopping Around Memoir to Rival Prince Harry's Spare So She Can Pocket Millions' — No Matter What it Does to Andrew
Nov. 25 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Shamed Sarah Ferguson is exploring a lucrative book deal which could mirror the commercial success of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, with insiders suggesting the project is driven as much by financial pressure as by a desire to revisit her turbulent years inside the royal fold, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Duchess of York, 66, who divorced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, in 1996 but has remained closely linked to him, is said to be soliciting "six and even seven-figure offers" for a tell-all account covering their marriage, its aftermath, and her treatment within the royal institution.
Ferguson Hopes Her Memoir Will Lead to Cash
According to individuals familiar with the discussions, Ferguson believes a candid memoir could provide the substantial income she now lacks following years of reputational strain tied to Andrew's associations with Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender.
A source familiar with the discussions claimed: "Sarah has never been shy about enjoying a lavish lifestyle – she spent generously, and there was usually someone willing to cover the gaps. That safety net has pretty much disappeared now.
"She is dealing with financial insecurity for the first time in years and views a memoir as the most reliable way to steady things."
Stripped Titles and Looming Eviction
Like her ex-husband, Ferguson has now been stripped of her royal titles, and she and Andrew have been ordered to vacate their shared $40million Royal Lodge home by Christmas over their ties to pedophile Epstein.
Another source claimed Ferguson is now "open to a full and frank account" of her life with Andrew and her experiences after their split.
"She held on to journals and papers from those years," the insider revealed. "She's convinced that what she has could secure a major payout if she decides to put it out there."
Speculation around Ferguson's finances has intensified after the scaling back of Andrew's public role and the removal of his honorary titles.
The pair had long shared Royal Lodge in Windsor, but the decision for Andrew to relocate to a smaller Sandringham property by the end of the year has left Ferguson without a permanent base.
She had lived in the Windsor residence for 17 years.
One insider said: "There was a time when companies and charities were eager to align themselves with her, but that has shifted. The offers, the events, the benefits – they have all quickly disappeared as quickly as her and Andrew's titles and home. She's not viewed as a reliable choice anymore by groups that previously sought her out."
A $14Million Offer?
The insider added Ferguson has told friends she is now desperate to build a "financial cushion" that would give her more autonomy, "no matter what it does to Andrew."
They claimed: "She won't hold back in any book about the truth about Andrew, which could be hugely damaging for him – but all Sarah cares about is getting as much cash as she can for her book."
Sources also claimed she has floated a figure of around $14million as the target advance for her memoir and is "actively" open to offers.
"Sarah understands the market," one publishing source said about her money-spinning memoir bid.
"She saw what Harry's Spare did. She knows there is an appetite for royal storytelling told from the inside. And she knows her story is unfinished."
RadarOnline.com has revealed Ferguson's younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, is preparing a room for her at the $4.7million oceanfront villa in Portugal she owns with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in preparation for her mother being forced out of Royal Lodge.
Ferguson is currently said to be drowning her sorrows at a secret pub on the grounds of the Royal Lodge, while Andrew spends his days ranting about the removal of his titles and playing video games.