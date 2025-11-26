EXCLUSIVE: 'Greed Machine' Sarah Ferguson 'Shopping Around Memoir to Rival Prince Harry's Spare So She Can Pocket Millions' — No Matter What it Does to Andrew

Like her ex-husband, Ferguson has now been stripped of her royal titles, and she and Andrew have been ordered to vacate their shared $40million Royal Lodge home by Christmas over their ties to pedophile Epstein.

Another source claimed Ferguson is now "open to a full and frank account" of her life with Andrew and her experiences after their split.

"She held on to journals and papers from those years," the insider revealed. "She's convinced that what she has could secure a major payout if she decides to put it out there."

Speculation around Ferguson's finances has intensified after the scaling back of Andrew's public role and the removal of his honorary titles.

The pair had long shared Royal Lodge in Windsor, but the decision for Andrew to relocate to a smaller Sandringham property by the end of the year has left Ferguson without a permanent base.

She had lived in the Windsor residence for 17 years.

One insider said: "There was a time when companies and charities were eager to align themselves with her, but that has shifted. The offers, the events, the benefits – they have all quickly disappeared as quickly as her and Andrew's titles and home. She's not viewed as a reliable choice anymore by groups that previously sought her out."