EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'On Desperate Hunt for Sugar Daddy' to Keep Her in Lavish Lifestyle to Which She's Become Very Accustomed
Nov. 16 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is on a "desperate hunt for a wealthy suitor" as she scrambles to maintain the lavish lifestyle she's grown accustomed to following the loss of her royal titles and dwindling finances, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 66-year-old former Duchess of York – who has been officially stripped of her remaining titles alongside her ex-husband, the disgraced former Duke of York – is said to be "panicking" about her financial future after being cut adrift from royal support.
Determined to Keep Her Life of Luxury
Sources close to Ferguson say she has "no intention" of downsizing her life of luxury and is instead determined to find "a new benefactor" to fund her next chapter.
One friend of Fergie's said: "Sarah's always been a survivor, but this time she's genuinely scared. The idea of slipping into obscurity – or worse, running out of money – is haunting her. She's telling people she needs to find a man with real wealth who can help her keep living the way she's used to."
Haunted by Scandals and Epstein Fallout
The scandal-ridden royal has faced months of humiliation after leaked emails revealed her correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, whom she once described as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."
Ferguson has claimed she only wrote the email to avoid legal threats from s-- predator Epstein, but the fallout from the scandal has been devastating – forcing her to retreat from royal life.
Now, with her public image in tatters and her finances under scrutiny, insiders say Ferguson has decided to "rebrand" herself as a glamorous, independent woman – one who still expects the finer things.
"She's desperately framing it as a fresh start, but in truth it's more of a bailout," said one source. "She's not about to part with her designer clothes, luxury trips, or spa days. The only way she can sustain that lifestyle now is by finding someone rich enough to fund it. She's on the hunt for a true sugar daddy now, and is appealing to the few people in high society who will still speak to her to make introductions."
Reconnecting with Wealthy Contacts
Friends say Ferguson has also begun reconnecting with "influential acquaintances" from her past, including businessmen she met through her charity work.
One insider said: "Sarah's been reconnecting with her global circle – former friends, society figures, and wealthy businessmen she's known for years. She laughs about finding her own Richard Gere figure to rescue her, but underneath it, she's panicking. She's relied on Andrew's support for so long, and now that cushion has vanished."
Hunting for Security Over Love
Despite being cut loose from royal circles, Ferguson has privately told friends she considers the move "liberating."
One source said: "She's telling people it's like being freed from the royal leash, but she knows the financial reality has hit hard. What she wants now is someone who can give her security and keep her in the comfort she's always enjoyed."
According to those close to her, Ferguson has ruled out any more "broke aristocrats" as partners.
One insider quipped: "She's over penniless princes. Age and looks aren't factors for her anymore – it's all about financial stability. She's not chasing love this time, she's hunting for a safety net.
"She's in total survival mode right now – and if that means landing a wealthy benefactor, so be it.
"She's ready to accept any rich man going basically.
"She has no intention of swapping her champagne lifestyle for tap water."