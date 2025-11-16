The scandal-ridden royal has faced months of humiliation after leaked emails revealed her correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, whom she once described as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."

Ferguson has claimed she only wrote the email to avoid legal threats from s-- predator Epstein, but the fallout from the scandal has been devastating – forcing her to retreat from royal life.

Now, with her public image in tatters and her finances under scrutiny, insiders say Ferguson has decided to "rebrand" herself as a glamorous, independent woman – one who still expects the finer things.

"She's desperately framing it as a fresh start, but in truth it's more of a bailout," said one source. "She's not about to part with her designer clothes, luxury trips, or spa days. The only way she can sustain that lifestyle now is by finding someone rich enough to fund it. She's on the hunt for a true sugar daddy now, and is appealing to the few people in high society who will still speak to her to make introductions."