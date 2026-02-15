Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Fox News

Fox News Hosts Slammed for Joking About Jeffrey Epstein as 'Sex Rabbi' on Air

split images of Jesse Watters / Jeffrey Epstein / Greg Gutfeld
Source: Fox News; Mega; Fox News

Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld drew criticism online for making light of Epstein’s crimes during a Friday broadcast.

Profile Image

Feb. 15 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Fox News is under fire after The Five hosts made light of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes during a Friday night broadcast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The segment focused on Pam Bondi's hearing before the House Judiciary Committee over the Justice Department's handling of Epstein's files.

Article continues below advertisement

'Sex Rabbi'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Fox hosts joke about Epstein, call him a 'sex rabbi' on air.
Source: mega

Fox hosts joke about Epstein, call him a 'sex rabbi' on air.

Primetime host Jesse Watters suggested Epstein was "mostly just a fixer, a guy who advises." He added, "He helps people with their problems. Sometimes those problems are, 'You need a girl?'" and "If you need it, he's got it."

Co-host Greg Gutfeld responded with a shrug and a smirk: "He's a sex rabbi," prompting laughter from Watters and fellow co-host Kennedy. Watters then joked that Epstein should perform at next year's Super Bowl halftime show.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Fox News/Youtube

Watters joked that Epstein should perform at next year's Super Bowl halftime show.

Article continues below advertisement

Greg Gutfeld Called Pam Bondi's Hearing 'Theater'

image of Jesse Watters said the pedophile was 'mostly just a fixer.'
Source: mega

Jesse Watters said the pedophile was 'mostly just a fixer.'

After a brief pause, co-host Dana Perino moved the conversation to commentary.

Sticking to a similar tone as Bondi, who previously called requests for her to apologize to Epstein survivors "theatrics," Gutfeld dismissed the hearing as "theater."

He said, "There's no moral imperative behind this righteousness; it's only political, obviously, theater." He also added he doesn't "get that beat up about" hearings like this, calling them "crud" and likening them to a "hockey fight."

Gutfeld defended Bondi's response, saying it was appropriate.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Slams Epstein Joke

image of Greg Gutfeld called the Pam Bondi hearing 'theater.'
Source: mega

Greg Gutfeld called the Pam Bondi hearing 'theater.'

Social media erupted as viewers slammed the hosts for joking about Epstein's crimes.

"Because human trafficking and child rape is funny to these two idiots?" one X user said, referring to Watters and Gutfeld. "This house of cards cannot collapse fast enough."

"Holy hell, not you guys down playing it too," a YouTube viewer said.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
split image of Nancy Guthrie and suspect

FBI Says DNA From Glove Matches Man in Nancy Guthrie Doorcam Footage as the Search Continues

image of Nancy Guthrie

Sheriff Warns It Could Take 'Years' to Find Savannah Guthrie's Abducted Mom but Vows They 'Won’t Quit' as the Search Continues

DOJ Released All the Epstein Files

image of Critics slam Fox segment as tone-deaf and insensitive to victims.
Source: mega

Critics slam Fox segment as tone-deaf and insensitive to victims.

This comes just before Bondi, and Todd Blanche said the DOJ released all the Epstein files in accordance with the Epstein Transparency Act.

"In accordance with the requirements of the Act… the Department released all 'records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department' that 'relate to' [Epstein]," the letter stated.

They argued that some details were redacted to protect victims' privacy and personal information.

The newly released documents reveal a wide range of public figures whose names appeared in the files, spanning politicians, business leaders, media personalities, and celebrities.

Among the politicians listed are President Donald Trump, former Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton, as well as Vice Presidents Kamala Harris and J.D. Vance. Other political figures include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Adam Schiff.

Hakeem Jeffries and Eric Swalwell, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Attorney General Eric Holder.

High-profile business and media leaders named include Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Tucker Carlson, and Jared Kushner.

Celebrities mentioned in the materials range from George Clooney, Robert De Niro, and Alec Baldwin to Barbra Streisand and Bruce Springsteen.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.