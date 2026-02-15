Fox News Hosts Slammed for Joking About Jeffrey Epstein as 'Sex Rabbi' on Air

The segment focused on Pam Bondi 's hearing before the House Judiciary Committee over the Justice Department's handling of Epstein's files.

Fox News is under fire after The Five hosts made light of Jeffrey Epstein 's crimes during a Friday night broadcast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fox hosts joke about Epstein, call him a 'sex rabbi' on air.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld responded with a shrug and a smirk: "He's a sex rabbi," prompting laughter from Watters and fellow co-host Kennedy. Watters then joked that Epstein should perform at next year's Super Bowl halftime show.

Primetime host Jesse Watters suggested Epstein was "mostly just a fixer, a guy who advises." He added, "He helps people with their problems. Sometimes those problems are, 'You need a girl?'" and "If you need it, he's got it."

After a brief pause, co-host Dana Perino moved the conversation to commentary.

Sticking to a similar tone as Bondi, who previously called requests for her to apologize to Epstein survivors "theatrics," Gutfeld dismissed the hearing as "theater."

He said, "There's no moral imperative behind this righteousness; it's only political, obviously, theater." He also added he doesn't "get that beat up about" hearings like this, calling them "crud" and likening them to a "hockey fight."

Gutfeld defended Bondi's response, saying it was appropriate.