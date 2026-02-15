Fox News Hosts Slammed for Joking About Jeffrey Epstein as 'Sex Rabbi' on Air
Feb. 15 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET
Fox News is under fire after The Five hosts made light of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes during a Friday night broadcast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The segment focused on Pam Bondi's hearing before the House Judiciary Committee over the Justice Department's handling of Epstein's files.
'Sex Rabbi'
Primetime host Jesse Watters suggested Epstein was "mostly just a fixer, a guy who advises." He added, "He helps people with their problems. Sometimes those problems are, 'You need a girl?'" and "If you need it, he's got it."
Co-host Greg Gutfeld responded with a shrug and a smirk: "He's a sex rabbi," prompting laughter from Watters and fellow co-host Kennedy. Watters then joked that Epstein should perform at next year's Super Bowl halftime show.
Greg Gutfeld Called Pam Bondi's Hearing 'Theater'
After a brief pause, co-host Dana Perino moved the conversation to commentary.
Sticking to a similar tone as Bondi, who previously called requests for her to apologize to Epstein survivors "theatrics," Gutfeld dismissed the hearing as "theater."
He said, "There's no moral imperative behind this righteousness; it's only political, obviously, theater." He also added he doesn't "get that beat up about" hearings like this, calling them "crud" and likening them to a "hockey fight."
Gutfeld defended Bondi's response, saying it was appropriate.
Social Media Slams Epstein Joke
Social media erupted as viewers slammed the hosts for joking about Epstein's crimes.
"Because human trafficking and child rape is funny to these two idiots?" one X user said, referring to Watters and Gutfeld. "This house of cards cannot collapse fast enough."
"Holy hell, not you guys down playing it too," a YouTube viewer said.
DOJ Released All the Epstein Files
This comes just before Bondi, and Todd Blanche said the DOJ released all the Epstein files in accordance with the Epstein Transparency Act.
"In accordance with the requirements of the Act… the Department released all 'records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department' that 'relate to' [Epstein]," the letter stated.
They argued that some details were redacted to protect victims' privacy and personal information.
The newly released documents reveal a wide range of public figures whose names appeared in the files, spanning politicians, business leaders, media personalities, and celebrities.
Among the politicians listed are President Donald Trump, former Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton, as well as Vice Presidents Kamala Harris and J.D. Vance. Other political figures include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Adam Schiff.
Hakeem Jeffries and Eric Swalwell, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Attorney General Eric Holder.
High-profile business and media leaders named include Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Tucker Carlson, and Jared Kushner.
Celebrities mentioned in the materials range from George Clooney, Robert De Niro, and Alec Baldwin to Barbra Streisand and Bruce Springsteen.