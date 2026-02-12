Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld Under Fire For Suggesting Savannah Guthrie Take a Lie Detector Test After Mom Nancy's 'Abduction'

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld is under fire for suggesting Savannah Guthrie take a lie detector test after her mother Nancy's abduction , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fox News contributor Paul Mauro said he's not sure if 'we necessarily would've heard' if a lie detector test was administered.

Gutfeld explained to Fox News contributor Paul Mauro, a former NYPD inspector, that he wanted to "revisit his strategy" for solving Nancy's disappearance.

"That would be having the least likely suspect, Savannah Guthrie, offer to do a polygraph, which will then put necessary pressure on others inside and outside the circle to do the same. Since no one has been ruled out, it's one step forward in ruling in," Gutfield said.

"Anybody who says no or bristles looks unusual."

Mauro said his "understanding" was that "they haven't done anything relative to a polygraph" at this time.

"I'm not sure we necessarily would've heard, but I think we would with the way things happen going out here," Mauro added. "And as we all know, it's not admissible in court, but it can be a pointer."