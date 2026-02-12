Your tip
Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld Under Fire For Suggesting Savannah Guthrie Take a Lie Detector Test After Mom Nancy's 'Abduction'

Composite photo of Greg Gutfeld and Savannah Guthrie
Source: Fox News; MEGA

Greg Gutfeld said 'anyone who says no' to taking a polygraph test 'looks unusual.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 12 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld is under fire for suggesting Savannah Guthrie take a lie detector test after her mother Nancy's abduction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Gutfeld made the wild comments during a broadcast on Wednesday, February 11.

'No One Has Been Ruled Out'

Photo of Greg Gutfeld and Paul Mauro
Source: Fox News

Fox News contributor Paul Mauro said he's not sure if 'we necessarily would've heard' if a lie detector test was administered.

Gutfeld explained to Fox News contributor Paul Mauro, a former NYPD inspector, that he wanted to "revisit his strategy" for solving Nancy's disappearance.

"That would be having the least likely suspect, Savannah Guthrie, offer to do a polygraph, which will then put necessary pressure on others inside and outside the circle to do the same. Since no one has been ruled out, it's one step forward in ruling in," Gutfield said.

"Anybody who says no or bristles looks unusual."

Mauro said his "understanding" was that "they haven't done anything relative to a polygraph" at this time.

"I'm not sure we necessarily would've heard, but I think we would with the way things happen going out here," Mauro added. "And as we all know, it's not admissible in court, but it can be a pointer."

'Nothing Funny' About Nancy Guthrie Case

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

As the clip swirled on social media, many users did not take too kindly to Gutfeld's suggestion.

The account Decoding Fox News shared: "Greg Gutfeld kept joking about the details surrounding the alleged abduction of Nancy Guthrie. He came across as a child jealous that someone else was getting attention. There's absolutely nothing funny about this horrific case."

"It almost seemed like Greg Gutfeld went out of his way to be as inappropriate as possible while discussing the alleged kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, an 84-year-old grandmother," the account continued. "Fox News has made this story its number one focus now for two weeks."

Joyce Carol Oates, a famous author, also weighed in on Gutfeld's comments.

Oates said it would be" fun to ask Fox News people, including Gutfeld, to take polygraphs to determine if they're lying to Fox viewers."

"How many do you think would say, 'Sure! Happy to take a polygraph,'" she added.

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her house on January 31.

Nancy has been missing since February 1. She was last seen on January 31, after being dropped off at her house by her daughter Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni.

The next morning, Nancy was due to go to a friend's house to livestream a church service. When she failed to show up, her friend grew concerned. After being unable to reach Nancy, she phoned her daughter, Annie.

By the time Nancy's children arrived at her home, she had already gone missing, but her cellphone, keys, and wallet had been left behind.

Updates on the Case

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie and her family still believe their mother is out there.

To date, no primary suspect has been found.

Investigators are hopefully getting closer to solving the mystery, as Nest footage from Nancy's doorbell was recently revealed. It depicted a man with a ski mask, gloves, and what appeared to be a gun in the holster of his belt.

Another video was revealed on Thursday, February 12, of a man five miles away, just before Nancy went missing. His backpack appeared to match the one that the person in Nancy's surveillance footage was wearing.

The investigation remains ongoing, and Savannah and her family have shared they still believe their mother is out there.

