Savannah Guthrie's Family Requests Police Protection at 'Abducted' Mom Nancy's $1Million Arizona Home — As Time Runs Out to Save the 84-Year-Old
Feb. 9 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie's family has requested police protection at their "abducted" mother Nancy's house, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the news to a media outlet on February 8.
Why Was Police Presence At Nancy Guthrie's House Increased?
According to the Sheriff's Department, police were sent to "maintain a presence at Nancy Guthrie’s residence for security purposes going forward."
"Members of the media and the public are reminded that all traffic laws and private property laws must be followed. No trespassing is allowed on Nancy Guthrie’s property," they added.
Prior to the police stepping up their presence at Nancy's, private security guards had been hired by the Guthrie family to watch over her home.
Nancy Guthrie Investigation Update Details
The news about the increased police presence at Nancy's home comes fresh on the heels of Savannah's sister, Annie, having her house searched late in the evening on February 7.
Annie lives approximately four miles from Nancy, and Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, was the last person to see Nancy before she disappeared. He had dropped her off at her house around 9:50 p.m. on January 31. The next morning, after not showing up to a church service, Nancy was reported as missing.
By the time her children arrived at her house, she was nowhere in sight; however, her wallet, keys, and cellphone remained.
As the investigation got underway, Nancy's house was designated as a crime scene, and blood was found inside her house and on her door.
Savannah Guthrie and Her Siblings' Message To The Abductors
Savannah and her siblings have made a few public statements along the way, with the most recent on February 7, where they tried to appeal to the alleged person who sent a ransom note.
"We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace," Savannah heartbreakingly shared at the time.
After indicating the kidnapper had provided proof Nancy was still alive, Savannah added, "This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."
An earlier message, which was allegedly from the kidnapper, had been sent to TMZ and a local Tucson TV news station almost two days after the abduction. In it, a ransom was demanded for "millions" in Bitcoin cryptocurrency with a deadline of February 5.
Two Ransom Deadlines
The initial deadline came and went without the Guthrie family being contacted by the alleged kidnappers.
"Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven't heard anything directly," Savannah's brother, Camron, said on Instagram.
"We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate so we can move forward. But first, we have to know that you have our mom."
A second deadline has allegedly been set for later today. The abductors have allegedly claimed there will be "consequences" if their demand is not met.
To date, Nancy remains at large, and law enforcement has indicated there are no suspects in the case.