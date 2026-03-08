Your tip
Explosive Epstein Files Reveal Woman Who Accused Donald Trump of Assault Was Interviewed by FBI Four Times

FBI records from the Epstein investigation show Trump's accuser was questioned four times by agents during the 2019 probe.

March 8 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Newly released documents tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation are raising fresh questions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Records show a woman who accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 was interviewed by FBI agents four separate times in 2019.

image of Newly released Epstein files show the woman who accused Donald Trump of assault at 13 was interviewed by the FBI four times.
Newly released Epstein files show the woman who accused Donald Trump of assault at 13 was interviewed by the FBI four times.

The interviews were conducted as part of the FBI's broader probe into Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to a Department of Justice source who spoke with the Miami Herald, the repeated interviews suggested investigators did not immediately dismiss the woman’s claims.

"They would not have interviewed her four times if they thought she was lying," the source said, according to The Daily Beast.

FBI interview summaries included in the newly unsealed files detail the woman's allegations that Epstein began abusing her after responding to a babysitting advertisement her mother — a real estate agent — had distributed to clients.

The woman told investigators that Epstein later trafficked her to other wealthy men between the ages of 13 and 15.

Among those she named was Trump.

"She was introduced to someone with money, money... it was Donald Trump," one FBI report states.

According to the documents, the woman claimed she first encountered Trump when Epstein brought her to what she described as a "very tall building with huge rooms" somewhere in the New York or New Jersey area.

The report says she could not identify the other individuals present at the meeting, but recalled that they were asked to leave the room.

"[REDACTED] could not recall the identities of the other individuals present; however, they all exited when TRUMP asked everyone to leave the room," the summary reads.

Claims Against Donald Trump

image of Documents from the Epstein probe detail the accuser's meetings with federal investigators in 2019.
Documents from the Epstein probe detail the accuser's meetings with federal investigators in 2019.

The woman alleged that Trump then spoke to her directly.

"Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be," he reportedly told her.

According to the FBI notes, the woman said Trump sexually assaulted her after the others had left.

The documents state that Trump "unzipped his pants and put [her] head 'down to his penis.'"

The report says the woman told investigators she reacted violently in response.

"[REDACTED] 'bit the s--- out of it,'" the summary states.

She told agents she did so because he "disgusted" her.

The documents also say Trump allegedly retaliated after the incident.

According to the report, he "struck" her and instructed others to remove her from the room.

In a later interview, the woman expanded on that allegation.

"[REDACTED] clarified that when she previously said TRUMP struck her after she bit him on the penis, she provided further details that he 'pulled [her] hair and punched [her] on the side of [her] head,'" the summary notes.

'What's the Point?'

image of The woman alleged Epstein trafficked her to several wealthy men when she was between 13 and 15.
The woman alleged Epstein trafficked her to several wealthy men when she was between 13 and 15.

The documents also contain information about the woman's family background.

Investigators noted that her mother later served time in federal prison in South Carolina for embezzling money from her employer while attempting to obtain explicit photos that Epstein allegedly used to blackmail victims.

During her interviews, the woman told investigators she had experienced threatening incidents over the years.

She claimed she and her mother received intimidating phone calls "throughout her life," and described "four to five close calls" where her vehicle was nearly forced off the road.

When investigators asked about a possible increase in threats in recent years, she offered only limited details.

Administrative notes from the interview indicate she briefly told her attorney the change happened "when he was running," before the lawyer responded that there were "more tracks to cover."

During her fourth and final meeting with investigators, the woman expressed doubt that pursuing the allegations would make a difference.

"What's the point?" she said.

'Total Baselessness'

image of The documents describe the woman biting Trump during the alleged assault and later telling investigators he struck her.
The documents describe the woman biting Trump during the alleged assault and later telling investigators he struck her.

The claims closely resemble allegations that surfaced during the 2016 presidential election, when a woman using the pseudonym "Jane Doe" filed a lawsuit accusing Trump of raping her at age 13.

Earlier filings in the same case used the name "Katie Johnson," another alias tied to the accuser. The lawsuit was submitted multiple times before eventually being withdrawn.

At the time, attorney Lisa Bloom said the woman had received threats and was too afraid to publicly reveal her identity.

The allegations also drew scrutiny after lawsuits filed under the "Katie Johnson" name were linked to former television producer Norm Lubow, an anti-Trump activist who promoted the claims to journalists during the 2016 campaign.

Responding to the renewed attention surrounding the allegations, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt strongly denied the claims.

"The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden's Department of Justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them — because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong," she said in a statement to The Daily Beast.

Leavitt added: "As we have said countless times, President Trump has been totally exonerated by the release of the Epstein Files."

