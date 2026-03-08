Explosive Epstein Files Reveal Woman Who Accused Donald Trump of Assault Was Interviewed by FBI Four Times

The interviews were conducted as part of the FBI's broader probe into Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to a Department of Justice source who spoke with the Miami Herald, the repeated interviews suggested investigators did not immediately dismiss the woman’s claims.

"They would not have interviewed her four times if they thought she was lying," the source said, according to The Daily Beast.

FBI interview summaries included in the newly unsealed files detail the woman's allegations that Epstein began abusing her after responding to a babysitting advertisement her mother — a real estate agent — had distributed to clients.

The woman told investigators that Epstein later trafficked her to other wealthy men between the ages of 13 and 15.

Among those she named was Trump.

"She was introduced to someone with money, money... it was Donald Trump," one FBI report states.

According to the documents, the woman claimed she first encountered Trump when Epstein brought her to what she described as a "very tall building with huge rooms" somewhere in the New York or New Jersey area.

The report says she could not identify the other individuals present at the meeting, but recalled that they were asked to leave the room.

"[REDACTED] could not recall the identities of the other individuals present; however, they all exited when TRUMP asked everyone to leave the room," the summary reads.