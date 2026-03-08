EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor at Center of Fear He'll Meet Same Fate as Jeffrey Epstein and End up Mysteriously Dead
March 8 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is said to be gripped by fear that his association with Jeffrey Epstein could leave him vulnerable to the same dark fate as the disgraced financier, as the prospect of criminal proceedings casts a long shadow over his future.
Andrew, 66, was photographed looking ashen and shaken as he was driven home last month after being questioned by police. Arrested at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate on suspicion of misconduct in public office, he was taken to a Norfolk police station and later released pending a full investigation.
Andrew Windsor Has Received 'Hostile Messages'
While he has consistently denied wrongdoing, the possibility of a trial – and even a prison sentence – has reportedly forced the shamed ex-royal to confront terrifying possibilities about his future.
A source said: "Andrew is acutely aware that his name is now permanently intertwined with Epstein's, and he understands the weight that carries. In his mind, that association alone could make him a marked man in certain circles. He has become deeply mistrustful, second-guessing motives and scanning for risks where he might once have dismissed them.
"The anxiety has intensified to the point where he rarely feels at ease."
The insider continued: "There have been hostile messages and veiled threats directed at him and at Sarah Ferguson over the years, but Andrew tended to brush them off as background noise. That has changed since his arrest. The prospect of prison has reframed everything."
"He fears that if he were incarcerated, the notoriety of his connection to Epstein could make him a focal point for aggression or notoriety-seeking inmates," the source claimed. "In that scenario, he believes he would be especially vulnerable."
Epstein, who was arrested in 2019 on s-- trafficking charges, died in custody in 2019 aged 66 in what was officially ruled a suicide, though conspiracy theories persist about the circumstances of his death.
Sources close to Andrew describe a man now increasingly isolated and fearful.
One insider said, "Andrew knows that his reputation is now profoundly damaged. The stigma attached to his name is something he feels acutely, and the prospect of imprisonment frightens him not only because it would strip him of liberty, but because of what it would represent – confinement as a figure indelibly linked to Epstein."
'The Same Grim Fate as Epstein'
The insider continued: "There is an increasing sense of dread about how Andrew might be perceived behind bars. He is aware of the intensity of online hostility and the proliferation of conspiracy theories, and that constant noise has fostered a belief that he could become a focal point for anger or notoriety within a prison environment.
"He questions whether he would be adequately protected and ultimately whether he could end up meeting the same grim fate as Epstein by turning up dead in jail under highly mysterious circumstances."
The source added, "Losing his formal security arrangement has heightened that vulnerability. For decades, Andrew operated within layers of visible and invisible protection. Now, at a moment when scrutiny and public resentment are arguably at their peak, he feels those safeguards have receded, leaving him more exposed than at any other point in his life."
Following his younger brother's arrest, King Charles, 77, issued a statement pledging his full and whole-hearted support and cooperation with investigators, adding: "The law must take its course." Andrew is now largely confined to Wood Farm, accompanied only by his dogs, including corgis that once belonged to the late Queen.
One source said, "Andrew rarely ventures beyond the gates now. Even brief outings feel fraught. He is acutely aware of the depth of public anger directed at him and worries that a simple walk could turn into a humiliating spectacle. The fear of being jeered at or confronted has made him increasingly reluctant to be seen at all."
Despite mounting criticism, insiders claim Andrew is an egomaniac who still casts himself as unfairly targeted.
An insider said, "Andrew frequently complains that the deck is stacked against him and that he is being judged before any court has heard the evidence. He has even likened his current confinement to a form of punishment in itself. But beneath that rhetoric, what dominates now is fear.
"He is convinced that the risks to his personal safety are not abstract, and in his darkest moments, he struggles to imagine any setting – public or private – where he would feel genuinely secure if events take a turn for the worse."