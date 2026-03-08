Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Actress Rosanna Arquette Says She Doesn't Believe Jeffrey Epstein Accuser and Friend Virginia Giuffre Died by Suicide

split image of Rosanna Arquette / Jeffrey Epstein / Virginia Giuffre
Source: mega

Actress Rosanna Arquette questions the reported suicide of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in a new interview.

Profile Image

March 8 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rosanna Arquette raised doubts about the death of her friend Virginia Giuffre, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an interview with The Times of London published Saturday, March 7, the actress said she does not believe Giuffre — one of the most prominent accusers of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein — died by suicide.

Article continues below advertisement

'Fierce Warrior'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Rosanna Arquette said she does not believe her friend Virginia Giuffre died by suicide.
Source: mega

Rosanna Arquette said she does not believe her friend Virginia Giuffre died by suicide.

"I knew Virginia. I don't think she killed herself," Arquette, 66, said.

Giuffre's family announced in April 2025 that she died by suicide at age 41. In a statement released at the time, they described her as a tireless advocate for survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking.

"Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking," the family said. "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors."

They added that despite the trauma she endured throughout her life, she remained a bright force for others.

"Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure," the statement continued. "The light of her life were her children: Christian, Noah, and Emily."

Article continues below advertisement

'We Need to Protect Them'

image of The actress said she had many conversations with women who accused Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

The actress said she had many conversations with women who accused Jeffrey Epstein.

Arquette told the outlet she felt a deep connection to the women who accused Epstein, partly because of her own past allegations against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The actress previously claimed Weinstein grabbed her hand and tried to force it toward his penis during an encounter at The Beverly Hilton in the 1990s. Weinstein has denied the allegation.

"I had many conversations with the Epstein women," Arquette said in the interview. "Those women are warriors right now, and we need to protect them."

When asked directly whether she believed Giuffre died by suicide, Arquette made her stance clear.

"I do not," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

More Questions Surrounding Virginia Giuffre's Death

image of Giuffre's family previously said she died by suicide in April 2025 at age 41.
Source: mega

Giuffre's family previously said she died by suicide in April 2025 at age 41.

Arquette is not alone in questioning the circumstances surrounding Giuffre’s death.

Shortly after her passing in 2025, Giuffre's father, Sky Roberts, publicly called for an investigation, pointing to previous social media posts in which she said she did not have suicidal thoughts.

Her attorney, Karrie Louden, also expressed doubts after learning of her client’s death.

"When I got the phone call, I was like, 'Are you joking?'" Louden told The Sun in April 2025. "Because there was no sign that that was something she was considering."

READ MORE ON NEWS
joe bidens open borders fuel terrorists spies assassins

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Terrorists Next Door! How Joe Biden's Borders Opened Floodgates for Spies and Assassins

split image of Jeffrey Epstein and Tova Noel

Jeffrey Epstein Prison Guard Googled Him Minutes Before Death And Made $5K Cash Deposit Days Earlier, DOJ Records Show

Virginia Giuffre's Claims Against Jeffrey Epstein

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of Giuffre accused Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her as a teenager.
Source: mega

Giuffre accused Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her as a teenager.

Giuffre became one of the most recognizable voices in the case against Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

She alleged that Epstein and Maxwell trafficked her to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — formerly known as Britain's Prince Andrew — on multiple occasions, including when she was 17 in 2001.

Mountbatten-Windsor denied the allegations and told the BBC's Newsnight in 2019 that he had "no recollection of ever meeting" Giuffre.

The royal later reached a private settlement with Giuffre in 2022 after she filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him. The settlement included no admission of wrongdoing.

Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges at age 66.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 on sex trafficking-related charges and sentenced to 20 years in prison the following year.

She has continued to maintain her innocence and has reportedly sought clemency from President Donald Trump.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.