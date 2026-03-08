Actress Rosanna Arquette Says She Doesn't Believe Jeffrey Epstein Accuser and Friend Virginia Giuffre Died by Suicide

In an interview with The Times of London published Saturday, March 7, the actress said she does not believe Giuffre — one of the most prominent accusers of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein — died by suicide.

Rosanna Arquette said she does not believe her friend Virginia Giuffre died by suicide.

"I knew Virginia. I don't think she killed herself," Arquette, 66, said.

Giuffre's family announced in April 2025 that she died by suicide at age 41. In a statement released at the time, they described her as a tireless advocate for survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking.

"Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking," the family said. "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors."

They added that despite the trauma she endured throughout her life, she remained a bright force for others.

"Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure," the statement continued. "The light of her life were her children: Christian, Noah, and Emily."