Actress Rosanna Arquette Says She Doesn't Believe Jeffrey Epstein Accuser and Friend Virginia Giuffre Died by Suicide
March 8 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Rosanna Arquette raised doubts about the death of her friend Virginia Giuffre, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an interview with The Times of London published Saturday, March 7, the actress said she does not believe Giuffre — one of the most prominent accusers of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein — died by suicide.
'Fierce Warrior'
"I knew Virginia. I don't think she killed herself," Arquette, 66, said.
Giuffre's family announced in April 2025 that she died by suicide at age 41. In a statement released at the time, they described her as a tireless advocate for survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking.
"Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking," the family said. "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors."
They added that despite the trauma she endured throughout her life, she remained a bright force for others.
"Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure," the statement continued. "The light of her life were her children: Christian, Noah, and Emily."
'We Need to Protect Them'
Arquette told the outlet she felt a deep connection to the women who accused Epstein, partly because of her own past allegations against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
The actress previously claimed Weinstein grabbed her hand and tried to force it toward his penis during an encounter at The Beverly Hilton in the 1990s. Weinstein has denied the allegation.
"I had many conversations with the Epstein women," Arquette said in the interview. "Those women are warriors right now, and we need to protect them."
When asked directly whether she believed Giuffre died by suicide, Arquette made her stance clear.
"I do not," she said.
More Questions Surrounding Virginia Giuffre's Death
Arquette is not alone in questioning the circumstances surrounding Giuffre’s death.
Shortly after her passing in 2025, Giuffre's father, Sky Roberts, publicly called for an investigation, pointing to previous social media posts in which she said she did not have suicidal thoughts.
Her attorney, Karrie Louden, also expressed doubts after learning of her client’s death.
"When I got the phone call, I was like, 'Are you joking?'" Louden told The Sun in April 2025. "Because there was no sign that that was something she was considering."
Virginia Giuffre's Claims Against Jeffrey Epstein
Giuffre became one of the most recognizable voices in the case against Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
She alleged that Epstein and Maxwell trafficked her to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — formerly known as Britain's Prince Andrew — on multiple occasions, including when she was 17 in 2001.
Mountbatten-Windsor denied the allegations and told the BBC's Newsnight in 2019 that he had "no recollection of ever meeting" Giuffre.
The royal later reached a private settlement with Giuffre in 2022 after she filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him. The settlement included no admission of wrongdoing.
Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges at age 66.
Maxwell was convicted in 2021 on sex trafficking-related charges and sentenced to 20 years in prison the following year.
She has continued to maintain her innocence and has reportedly sought clemency from President Donald Trump.