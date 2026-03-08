EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Proof Meghan Markle 'Cannot Win Trolling War Whatever Move She Makes'

Yet despite the focus on displacement and welfare, attention quickly shifted online to Markle's outfit – beige wide-legged linen trousers, a khaki top, brown shoes, and a white shirt – with social media users mocking visible creases in the fabric.

Harry and Markle's visit was intended to spotlight the work of Jordanian authorities and aid agencies supporting refugee health and wellbeing. Photographs showed Markle dressed casually in the heat as she joined children for a kickabout. But on X and other platforms, users seized on her appearance rather than the visit's purpose.

One critic dubbed her "Duchess Wrinkle Pants." Another wrote: "Wrinkle, wrinkle little star, how I wonder what you are…," while a third commented: "Neither Diana nor Princess Catherine would dress in a wrinkled mess."

A fourth troll vented: "Same old cosplay, different day, but always consistently wrinkled and grubby."

A royal commentator said the backlash illustrates the intense and often contradictory scrutiny Markle faces.