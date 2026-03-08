EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Proof Meghan Markle 'Cannot Win Trolling War Whatever Move She Makes'
March 8 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle has once again found herself at the center of an online pile-on – this time over a pair of wrinkled linen trousers – in what critics have told RadarOnline.com is the "definitive proof" she cannot win the trolling war no matter what she wears or does.
Markle, 44, recently traveled to Jordan with Prince Harry, 41, for a surprise two-day visit focused on humanitarian efforts supporting Syrians and Palestinians who have sought refuge in the country. During the trip, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited a refugee camp, met aid workers, and played soccer with Syrian children.
'Wrinkled and Grubby' Meghan Markle Mocked
Yet despite the focus on displacement and welfare, attention quickly shifted online to Markle's outfit – beige wide-legged linen trousers, a khaki top, brown shoes, and a white shirt – with social media users mocking visible creases in the fabric.
Harry and Markle's visit was intended to spotlight the work of Jordanian authorities and aid agencies supporting refugee health and wellbeing. Photographs showed Markle dressed casually in the heat as she joined children for a kickabout. But on X and other platforms, users seized on her appearance rather than the visit's purpose.
One critic dubbed her "Duchess Wrinkle Pants." Another wrote: "Wrinkle, wrinkle little star, how I wonder what you are…," while a third commented: "Neither Diana nor Princess Catherine would dress in a wrinkled mess."
A fourth troll vented: "Same old cosplay, different day, but always consistently wrinkled and grubby."
A royal commentator said the backlash illustrates the intense and often contradictory scrutiny Markle faces.
They said: "She is being trolled for attempting a relaxed, accessible look that inevitably invites comparison to Princess Diana's off-duty style. Diana could step out in sweatshirts and cycling shorts and be hailed as effortlessly chic. Meghan tries to channel something similarly casual and is accused of sloppiness."
Another source close to the Sussexes said: "This was a working visit to a refugee camp in hot conditions. Linen creases – that is the nature of the fabric. The obsession with a few wrinkles rather than the humanitarian focus says more about the online culture than it does about Meghan."
Additional commentary online included remarks such as: "What the h--- is she wearing? Paper bags for pants!" – and: "The state of it. The creased trousers. The white shirt that looks like she should be in a laboratory, the brand new shoes."
Another online user wrote: "What's with the sweat stain on the front of the pants? What a hot mess."
'She Is Never Going to Win Against Trolls'
Supporters countered the criticism, posting messages including: "So Beautiful." Another wrote: "Gorgeous as always," and a third described her as "A natural beauty."
Sources observing the reaction said the episode underscores a broader pattern.
One insider said, "If she is getting trolled over wrinkled trousers during a refugee camp visit, then she is never going to win against trolls. The standard shifts depending on what suits the narrative."
Another added, "When Meghan dresses formally, she is accused of playing at royalty. When she dresses casually, she is mocked for not looking polished enough. There is no version of Meghan that escapes criticism."
"The fixation on trouser creases rather than the context of her visit to Jordan shows how minor details are weaponized. It reinforces the idea that, for some online commentators, the outcome is predetermined and is the definitive proof she'll never win against her trolls," they noted.
The Jordan trip marks Harry and Markle's latest international engagement since stepping back as working royals in 2020 – a move that has led critics to label their overseas appearances as "pseudo" or "faux" tours.