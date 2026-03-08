EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Terrorists Next Door! How Joe Biden's Borders Opened Floodgates for Spies and Assassins
March 8 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Nearly 20,000 suspected terrorists entered the U.S. from 2021 to early 2025 during former President Joe Biden's administration – and many may still be lurking in America today, warned the country's top counterterrorism expert.
In hair-raising testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee, National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent told the congressional panel that the potential murderers are "the No. 1 threat" facing Americans today, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
18,000 Suspected Terrorists Unaccounted For
Kent chillingly explained that the center's most recent tally of approximately 18,000 unaccounted-for suspected terrorists hiding on U.S. soil may only scratch the surface, as sources estimated as many as 20 million migrants may have poured into America during Biden's sole Oval Office term.
The startling news follows a June report from the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Justice (DOJ), which charged that 55 Afghans on the terror watch list were resettled in the U.S. following Biden's botched 2021 pullout from war-riddled Afghanistan.
Nearly 90,000 Afghans fled their troubled nation and entered the U.S. under Biden's Operation Allies Welcome – with roughly 2,000 of them now suspected of either being terrorists themselves or having ties to terrorists, Kent informed the House committee.
One of them, Rahmatullah Lakanwal, now stands accused of fatally shooting National Guardswoman Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and wounding fellow Guardsman Andrew Wolfe during a Nov. 26 ambush in Washington, D.C. – just blocks from the White House. Lakanwal has pleaded not guilty to murder, assault and weapons charges.
The disturbing shootings occurred one day after Afghan refugee Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, 30, was busted for ranting on TikTok about his alleged plans to blow up a building in Fort Worth, Texas. Alokozay faces up to five years in prison if found guilty of making a threatening interstate communication.
But there are more terrifying examples of the danger now facing America, sources warned.
Last June, eight ISIS jihadists from Tajikistan were rounded up in New York City, Los Angeles and Philadelphia after initially being ushered into the country through the southwestern border, lawmen said.
Iranian Terror Suspects Caught Crossing Border
That same month, federal agents busted five Iranians with suspected terrorist ties who snuck over the U.S. border from Canada, sources said. Canadian Border Patrol officials report the men had been previously arrested for attempting to cross the border illegally and detained to await deportation.
In 2024, lawmen said two Afghan nationals turned ISIS terrorists were caught buying AK-47s and enough ammo to slaughter crowds at an election polling site in Oklahoma City.
Abdullah Haji Zada, 19, and Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 28 – who once worked for the CIA as a security guard in Afghanistan – both pleaded guilty to terrorism-related offenses last year. The younger culprit was ordered to serve 15 years in federal prison and his co-conspirator faces 20 years behind bars at his upcoming sentence hearing.
ISIS Threat Still Targeting Americans
And one month before the alleged Election Day plot was thwarted, Pakistani national Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, tried to travel from Canada to New York City to carry out a mass shooting attack on a New York Jewish Center – but was caught just short of the U.S. border, according to the DOJ. Khan has pleaded not guilty to terrorism charges.
However, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Khan's case serves as a reminder that ISIS is still attempting to target Americans.
Biden-era policies resettled as many as 200,000 Afghans in the U.S., but shockingly, DOJ data reveals at least 855 of them have not been cleared of national security red flags.
"Scores more terrorists are in America now than on 9/11," warned one intelligence insider. "We need to find, interrogate and deport these people! No one in the U.S. will rest easy until that happens."