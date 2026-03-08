EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Terrorists Next Door! How Joe Biden's Borders Opened Floodgates for Spies and Assassins

In hair-raising testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee, National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent told the congressional panel that the potential murderers are "the No. 1 threat" facing Americans today, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nearly 20,000 suspected terrorists entered the U.S. from 2021 to early 2025 during former President Joe Biden 's administration – and many may still be lurking in America today, warned the country's top counterterrorism expert.

Kent chillingly explained that the center's most recent tally of approximately 18,000 unaccounted-for suspected terrorists hiding on U.S. soil may only scratch the surface, as sources estimated as many as 20 million migrants may have poured into America during Biden's sole Oval Office term.

The startling news follows a June report from the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Justice (DOJ), which charged that 55 Afghans on the terror watch list were resettled in the U.S. following Biden's botched 2021 pullout from war-riddled Afghanistan.

Nearly 90,000 Afghans fled their troubled nation and entered the U.S. under Biden's Operation Allies Welcome – with roughly 2,000 of them now suspected of either being terrorists themselves or having ties to terrorists, Kent informed the House committee.