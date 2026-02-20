Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Prince Andrew

Andrew's 'Shock' Over Birthday Arrest: Shamed Royal Planned a Lonely 66th with Queen's Corgis 'But was Greeted by 15 Cops at his Door' Instead

picture of Andrew Windsor and corgis
Source: EGA

Andrew Windsor was expecting to spend his 66th birthday alone with seven dogs, including two of the late Queen's corgis, before police ambush.

Feb. 20 2026, Published 7:56 a.m. ET

Andrew Windsor was left in "shock" by his birthday arrest as he expected to spend this 66th alone with the Queen's corgis.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced ex-royal spent 11 hours in police custody on Thursday following an early morning swoop by cops at his Sandringham address.

Family Deserted Disgraced Royal

picture of Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Andrew was anticipating a lonely birthday away from ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their two daughters.

According to reports, Andrew had just woken up when police officers arrived at his door with "stealth, speed and surprise."

He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office — a serious offence which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

It wasn't the birthday he was expecting, as the former Prince — who is estranged from his former wife Sarah Ferguson and two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie — anticipated spending the day at his temporary Wood Farm house with the Queen's two corgis, who he has been looking after since her death in 2022, as well as his own five dogs.

Quizzed For 11 Hours By Cops

picture of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew was held in custody for 11 hours after 15 cops turned up at his door.

A friend told The Sun: "The plan was to spend a quiet and lonely 66th birthday at Wood Farm as no one was coming round to celebrate with him, not even Fergie or their two children Beatrice and Eugenie.

"He was expecting to spend the day with seven dogs, instead he had 15 cops at his door."

Andrew was quizzed in custody for 11 hours after being taken aside and read his rights, then allowed to get ready while being shadowed by one of the arresting officers.

At the same time that cops swooped on his temporary residence, another team turned up 140 miles away at Royal Lodge, in Windsor Great Park, where Andrew lived until three weeks ago.

Looking Strained As He Left Police Custody

picture of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew was pictured slumped in the back of a vehicle being taken back home at 7pm.

Cops previously said they were reviewing claims Andrew allegedly shared sensitive information with his pedo pal Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy.

The force also confirmed prior they were separately probing allegations a woman was trafficked to the U.K. by Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew.

Andrew has consistently and vehemently denied wrongdoing.

Following his time in custody, Andrew was pictured slumped in the back of a vehicle being taken back home at 7pm.

Like anyone else, Andrew had a DNA saliva swab taken along with his prints and a photograph.

picture of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles broke his silence on Andrew's arrest shortly after he was carted away in police car.

He would have been allowed one call — almost certainly to a top lawyer to be present with him ­during his grilling.

Andrew's older brother, King Charles, released a statement addressing the arrest yesterday.

He said: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.

"As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.

"Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."

