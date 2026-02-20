Andrew's 'Shock' Over Birthday Arrest: Shamed Royal Planned a Lonely 66th with Queen's Corgis 'But was Greeted by 15 Cops at his Door' Instead

According to reports, Andrew had just woken up when police officers arrived at his door with "stealth, speed and surprise."

He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office — a serious offence which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

It wasn't the birthday he was expecting, as the former Prince — who is estranged from his former wife Sarah Ferguson and two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie — anticipated spending the day at his temporary Wood Farm house with the Queen's two corgis, who he has been looking after since her death in 2022, as well as his own five dogs.