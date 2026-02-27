Candace Owens Claims Erika Kirk 'Desperately Wanted to Be Famous' In Scathing New Docuseries About Charlie's Wife — 'Anything to Get On Top'
Feb. 27 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Candace Owens has claimed grieving widow Erika Kirk wanted to be famous at all costs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial podcast host made the shock allegation in the second episode of her new series, Bride of Charlie.
During the new episode, Owens alleged Erika and her mother, Lori Frantzve, always had aspirations to be in the spotlight. She noted people have told her Frantzve has "always been the person in Erika’s ear."
"She's this type A person that tells her who to go after in each and every room," Owens claimed. "She knows who those people are, who Erika should instantly transform into, what she has to say."
Erika Kirk Will Do 'Anything to Get to the Top'
Owens also claimed one of Erika's ex-boyfriends had been "very clear" when he spoke with her.
"He said to me, 'I was warned by another person in the beauty pageant world that that girl will do anything to get to the top, and her mother will do anything to help her get to the top.'"
While Frantzve is said to have been the "person in her ear," Owens intimated Erika, the widow of assassinated right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, had similar ambitions as her mom and thus was happy to oblige.
'Erika Desperately Wanted to Be Famous'
Owens alleged Frantzve "wanted Erika to be famous."
"But let’s not remove Erika from this. Erika desperately wanted to be famous," Owens elaborated. “No one can deny that."
The podcaster also discussed Erika's ex-boyfriend, JT Massey, with whom she auditioned to be on The Amazing Race in 2014.
Owens promised in her next episode she would be going through "Erika’s life" to show "she's never dated a normal guy."
"She's never dated a guy with a 9-to-5 job," Owens shared. "You can see, like, she was going to be with somebody. She was, 'OK, you're going to the NFL. You're going to the MLB. We can be on The Amazing Race together.'"
Erika, her mother, and Turning Point USA have yet to comment on Owens' claims.
Candace Owens at Odds With Erika Kirk
Since she stepped into the role of Turning Point USA’s CEO, Erika and Owens have been at odds.
Owens consistently pushed conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie’s death, which didn't sit well with Erika. She also wasn’t a fan of Erika taking over Charlie’s organization.
After a ton of contention, the pair met for a private meeting toward the end of 2025, which Owens noted was "extremely productive" at the time.
"I think we both feel should have taken place a lot earlier than it did," she claimed in a post on X. "We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent."
Owens told her fans she would have a "full rundown" for them, but was "currently exhausted."
"I wanted to quickly let you guys know that absolutely nothing was held back, and the immediate result was that tensions were thawed," she elaborated.