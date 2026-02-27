Candace Owens Claims Erika Kirk 'Desperately Wanted to Be Famous' In Scathing New Docuseries About Charlie's Wife — 'Anything to Get On Top'

Owens alleged Frantzve "wanted Erika to be famous."

"But let’s not remove Erika from this. Erika desperately wanted to be famous," Owens elaborated. “No one can deny that."

The podcaster also discussed Erika's ex-boyfriend, JT Massey, with whom she auditioned to be on The Amazing Race in 2014.

Owens promised in her next episode she would be going through "Erika’s life" to show "she's never dated a normal guy."

"She's never dated a guy with a 9-to-5 job," Owens shared. "You can see, like, she was going to be with somebody. She was, 'OK, you're going to the NFL. You're going to the MLB. We can be on The Amazing Race together.'"

Erika, her mother, and Turning Point USA have yet to comment on Owens' claims.