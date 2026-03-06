Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk Claps Back After Critics Say TPUSA CEO Should 'Go Back to Being a Stay-at-Home Mom'

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk has had enough of her trolls.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 6 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Erika Kirk has clapped back after critics said she should "go back to being a stay-at-home mom," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After her late husband, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated, Erika stepped into the role of CEO of his organization, Turning Point USA.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk was a stay-at-home mom prior to being Turning Point USA's CEO.

Erika addressed those slamming her for her new role, insisting it wasn't a "business opportunity" but a way to honor Charlie's legacy.

She revealed she had run a business prior to marrying Charlie, and had designed it so it could run itself while she stayed home to tend to her family's needs.

"I get this question: 'You were a stay-at-home mom, that's what you should go back to doing.' A lot of people don't realize that before I met Charlie, I had my own company, and I still do," she noted.

"I built it in a way that when I got married and had children, it could run on its own. I didn't have to do day-to-day."

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Didn't 'See' Her Life 'Being Like This'

Photo of Erika and Charlie Kirk
Source: @turningpointusa/Instagram

Erika Kirk said being Turning Point USA's CEO said 'is not a business opportunity.'

The Kirk matriarch then directly addressed those criticizing her for her newfound role as CEO.

"Unfortunately, I did not see my life being like this," she stated. "So, when people are like, 'Oh, so she's now in this role,' I am honoring what the lord has put in front of me, and I'm also honoring my husband's request. And now I have to be the sole provider for my children."

She also denied stepping into the new role for financial gain or notoriety.

"This is not a business card opportunity. There is something very Biblical in a woman honoring her husband and stepping up and standing in," she explained. "My focus is on making sure my children are amazing, young, Biblically-aligned little humans, but again, your life is so much greater than just this blip on a radar."

Article continues below advertisement

'Charlie's Legacy Is in Good Hands'

Photo of Charlie and Erika Kirk
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

One supporter of Erika Kirk noted 'Charlie's legacy is in good hands.'

Erika's speech garnered some support from commenters, as one person noted the "strength it takes to lead while grieving" is something most people "will never understand."

"Charlie's legacy is in good hands," they added. "Praying for Erika. She looks beautiful, as always."

Another supporter claimed the "sound in her voice" was telling.

"She didn't ask for this life that has been bestowed upon her. It's not what she would have wanted – at all. But, she deserves grace in this transition of hers," they shared.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene

Trump Isn't 'Joking' About Running for Third Term — Ex-MAGA Mouthpiece Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Dire Warning About Prez's Political Future

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

'Missing' Epstein Files Containing Explosive Trump Assault Claim Released by Pam Bondi Hours After She Was Subpoenaed by Congress

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

One person slammed Erika Kirk saying 'nobody' cares what she thinks about motherhood.

Not all of the comments were positive, though, as some continued to go at Erika.

After insisting "nobody" cares what she thinks about motherhood, one fired-up person insisted Erika "abandoned her role as their mother, when they needed her the most, to go on book tours and take over a multimillion-dollar 'non-profit.'"

A second alleged she "wanted this position all along, but Charlie was in the way."

A third added, "Go home and take care of your children. You don't need to be CEO."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.