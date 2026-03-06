Erika Kirk Claps Back After Critics Say TPUSA CEO Should 'Go Back to Being a Stay-at-Home Mom'
March 6 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk has clapped back after critics said she should "go back to being a stay-at-home mom," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After her late husband, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated, Erika stepped into the role of CEO of his organization, Turning Point USA.
Erika addressed those slamming her for her new role, insisting it wasn't a "business opportunity" but a way to honor Charlie's legacy.
She revealed she had run a business prior to marrying Charlie, and had designed it so it could run itself while she stayed home to tend to her family's needs.
"I get this question: 'You were a stay-at-home mom, that's what you should go back to doing.' A lot of people don't realize that before I met Charlie, I had my own company, and I still do," she noted.
"I built it in a way that when I got married and had children, it could run on its own. I didn't have to do day-to-day."
Erika Kirk Didn't 'See' Her Life 'Being Like This'
The Kirk matriarch then directly addressed those criticizing her for her newfound role as CEO.
"Unfortunately, I did not see my life being like this," she stated. "So, when people are like, 'Oh, so she's now in this role,' I am honoring what the lord has put in front of me, and I'm also honoring my husband's request. And now I have to be the sole provider for my children."
She also denied stepping into the new role for financial gain or notoriety.
"This is not a business card opportunity. There is something very Biblical in a woman honoring her husband and stepping up and standing in," she explained. "My focus is on making sure my children are amazing, young, Biblically-aligned little humans, but again, your life is so much greater than just this blip on a radar."
'Charlie's Legacy Is in Good Hands'
Erika's speech garnered some support from commenters, as one person noted the "strength it takes to lead while grieving" is something most people "will never understand."
"Charlie's legacy is in good hands," they added. "Praying for Erika. She looks beautiful, as always."
Another supporter claimed the "sound in her voice" was telling.
"She didn't ask for this life that has been bestowed upon her. It's not what she would have wanted – at all. But, she deserves grace in this transition of hers," they shared.
Not all of the comments were positive, though, as some continued to go at Erika.
After insisting "nobody" cares what she thinks about motherhood, one fired-up person insisted Erika "abandoned her role as their mother, when they needed her the most, to go on book tours and take over a multimillion-dollar 'non-profit.'"
A second alleged she "wanted this position all along, but Charlie was in the way."
A third added, "Go home and take care of your children. You don't need to be CEO."