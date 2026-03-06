Erika Kirk Claps Back After Critics Say TPUSA CEO Should 'Go Back to Being a Stay-at-Home Mom'

Erika addressed those slamming her for her new role, insisting it wasn't a "business opportunity" but a way to honor Charlie's legacy.

She revealed she had run a business prior to marrying Charlie, and had designed it so it could run itself while she stayed home to tend to her family's needs.

"I get this question: 'You were a stay-at-home mom, that's what you should go back to doing.' A lot of people don't realize that before I met Charlie, I had my own company, and I still do," she noted.

"I built it in a way that when I got married and had children, it could run on its own. I didn't have to do day-to-day."