EXCLUSIVE: Oops! Britney Spears at Center of Fears She is Set to Blow Showbiz Fortune After DUI Arrest
March 6 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Britney Spears is panicking her inner circle over fears she is set to blow through her entire showbiz fortune after the car-crash songbird was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after an hour-long police pursuit on a California highway.
The pop star, 44, was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol at about 9:30 pm on Wednesday, March 4, in Ventura County after officers tracked a car weaving between lanes on Highway 101, with Ventura County sheriff records showing Spears was later released and is scheduled to appear in court on 4 May.
Britney Spears Police Pursuit Ends in Highway Stop
The pursuit began at about 8:13 pm when dispatchers received reports of a vehicle braking erratically and swerving across the freeway. Officers eventually stopped the vehicle shortly after 9:13 pm, when dispatch confirmed that the driver had exited the car. Cops identified the vehicle as a 2026 black BMW convertible.
In a 911 dispatch recording obtained by the outlet, officers described the unfolding incident as they tracked the vehicle along the highway. One dispatcher said: "A black sedan, erratic braking, swerving, and driving with no taillight."
Another officer asked colleagues: "Can we send all units down towards this area, please?" as updates on the car's location were relayed over the call.
Dispatchers later confirmed the vehicle's details before officers approached the driver. Around 9:13 pm, a dispatcher stated, "Driver is out of the vehicle." An officer added shortly afterwards: "Talking with the driver."
Following the stop, officers on the call discussed next steps, including requesting a Drug Recognition Expert – a specialist trained by the California Highway Patrol to assess whether a driver is impaired. In the recording, another officer is heard trying to arrange for the expert to attend the scene as quickly as possible.
Shortly after the dispatch audio became public, it was reported an unknown substance was allegedly discovered in the vehicle and would be included in the arrest report.
Spears shares two sons with her former husband, Kevin Federline, 47 – Sean Preston Federline, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19 – who live in Hawaii with Kevin.
Britney Spears' Millions at Risk?
Spears' net worth has soared after she recently sold the rights to her entire music catalogue to independent music publisher Primary Wave in a deal estimated to be worth around $200million.
The deal, finalized on December 30, 2025, follows her retirement from the music industry and covers major hits such as Baby One More Time and Toxic.
But insiders tell Radar there are now huge worries she could blast through her loot.
One source said: "Britney has a big lifestyle and massive overheads. She also loves splurging on her sons. If she continues down the road of run-ins with the law, which could come with legal bills running into the millions, there are real fears among her staff, loved ones, and friends she could end up with nothing very soon."
"She needs to rein it in and get help," the insider said.
Long History of Legal Scrutiny for Britney Spears
In February, Spears was photographed driving in Los Angeles while appearing to hold a mobile phone to her face, which is prohibited under California's "No Touch" law. No charges were brought in connection with that incident.
Police have also previously responded to other incidents involving Britney. In 2023, law enforcement visited her home over a video she posted involving knives, though no charges were filed.
Earlier in her career, Britney was cited in 2007 over a hit-and-run involving a parked car, a case later dismissed after she paid an undisclosed sum, according to reports at the time. In 2008, she was cited for driving without a valid California licence, which was also later dismissed by a judge.
Spears' personal life has been closely scrutinized for nearly two decades following a widely publicised breakdown in 2007 and the conservatorship placed over her in 2008. The legal arrangement, initially overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, lasted 13 years before ending in November 2021.
In a social media post earlier this year, Spears wrote: "I'm incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life, and now I'm scared of them. They will never take responsibility for what they did. We can forgive as people, but u don't ever forget."