EXCLUSIVE: Oops! Britney Spears at Center of Fears She is Set to Blow Showbiz Fortune After DUI Arrest

The pursuit began at about 8:13 pm when dispatchers received reports of a vehicle braking erratically and swerving across the freeway. Officers eventually stopped the vehicle shortly after 9:13 pm, when dispatch confirmed that the driver had exited the car. Cops identified the vehicle as a 2026 black BMW convertible.

In a 911 dispatch recording obtained by the outlet, officers described the unfolding incident as they tracked the vehicle along the highway. One dispatcher said: "A black sedan, erratic braking, swerving, and driving with no taillight."

Another officer asked colleagues: "Can we send all units down towards this area, please?" as updates on the car's location were relayed over the call.

Dispatchers later confirmed the vehicle's details before officers approached the driver. Around 9:13 pm, a dispatcher stated, "Driver is out of the vehicle." An officer added shortly afterwards: "Talking with the driver."