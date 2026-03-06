EXCLUSIVE: Princess Eugenie Warned She Would Be 'Out of Her Mind' to Take Up Job Offer From 'Toxic' Sussexes

One insider has now told us: "Most of Harry and Meghan's staff end up leaving them as they are notoriously difficult to work with, and Eugenie would be mad to try and enter that world just to escape Britain and her father's scandal.

"Associating with them could cost her ties with the royal family, and end very, very badly as she could end up leaving their employ and then end up struggling."

"It would be madness, and her inner circle is telling her so in the bluntest possible terms," the source added.

The latest Sussex staffer to leave their employ was their global press secretary, Ashley Hansen, who left after two years to launch her own consultancy. It's thought the pair have now had around 20 staff leave.

Eugenie, the daughter of ex-Prince Andrew, 66, and Sarah Ferguson, also 66, has found herself under huge scrutiny following her father's recent arrest and the resurfacing of his and her mother's past associations with serial abuser Epstein.

Pressure has intensified on Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice, 37, over what they knew about their parents' long-standing links to the pedophile.

The fallout has included public debate over their titles and their place within the monarchy, with critics arguing the princesses should be stripped of their royal titles – just as their parents have been in the wake of their joint Epstein scandal. Attention has turned to Eugenie's next steps – and whether they could lie across the Atlantic.