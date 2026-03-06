EXCLUSIVE: Princess Eugenie Warned She Would Be 'Out of Her Mind' to Take Up Job Offer From 'Toxic' Sussexes
March 6 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Princess Eugenie is being warned she would be out of her mind if she took a job with royal exiles Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a bid to escape the spotlight on her amid her disgraced father's mounting Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Sources have told us the 35-year-old is weighing a dramatic career pivot that could see her relocate to California and work alongside the Sussexes – in a move insiders say would send shockwaves through the Royal family.
Princess Eugenie Warned Against Joining Princess Harry and Meghan Markle
One insider has now told us: "Most of Harry and Meghan's staff end up leaving them as they are notoriously difficult to work with, and Eugenie would be mad to try and enter that world just to escape Britain and her father's scandal.
"Associating with them could cost her ties with the royal family, and end very, very badly as she could end up leaving their employ and then end up struggling."
"It would be madness, and her inner circle is telling her so in the bluntest possible terms," the source added.
The latest Sussex staffer to leave their employ was their global press secretary, Ashley Hansen, who left after two years to launch her own consultancy. It's thought the pair have now had around 20 staff leave.
Eugenie, the daughter of ex-Prince Andrew, 66, and Sarah Ferguson, also 66, has found herself under huge scrutiny following her father's recent arrest and the resurfacing of his and her mother's past associations with serial abuser Epstein.
Pressure has intensified on Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice, 37, over what they knew about their parents' long-standing links to the pedophile.
The fallout has included public debate over their titles and their place within the monarchy, with critics arguing the princesses should be stripped of their royal titles – just as their parents have been in the wake of their joint Epstein scandal. Attention has turned to Eugenie's next steps – and whether they could lie across the Atlantic.
Princess Eugenie Considering Fresh Start in the United States
A source close to the princess told us, "Eugenie has been deeply unsettled by how quickly circumstances have changed. There is a real sense that the foundations she once assumed were solid are no longer as secure as they appeared.
"Above all, she is focused on shielding her children, August and Ernest, from the relentless headlines and speculation, but privately she is also wrestling with what this chapter means for her own direction and long-term stability."
The insider continued: "Her relationship with Harry and Meghan has never faded, despite the geographic distance and family tensions.
"Over the years, there have been informal conversations about working together in some capacity, but Eugenie was wary of taking any step that might be interpreted as disloyal to the wider family structure."
"Now, with her position feeling more precarious through no action of her own, she is reconsidering what allegiance truly entails," they added. "The current climate has prompted her to think carefully about where she feels supported, and where she sees genuine opportunity to build something independent and secure."
Royal Rift Could Deepen Over Sussex Alignment
Another source added: "There have been preliminary discussions about how Eugenie's experience and interests could dovetail with the initiatives Harry and Meghan are developing, particularly in the charitable and creative spaces. It is still at a very early stage – no contracts, no official announcements – but there is a mutual willingness to explore what that collaboration might look like."
The insider continued: "For Eugenie, this is not about making a dramatic statement or turning her back on anyone. It is about establishing a professional path that stands on its own merits, separate from the turbulence surrounding her family.
"She is conscious of how easily her public image can be defined by events beyond her control, and she is keen to build something that reflects her own values and capabilities."
The insider added: "For Eugenie, watching Harry and Meghan create a life and career in Montecito has been instructive. They have demonstrated that stepping outside the traditional royal structure does not mean disappearing – it can mean redefining your influence.
"That model has shown her that there are alternatives, and that independence, while challenging, is possible."
Yet any formal alignment with the Sussexes would carry consequences.
A royal source warned: "William and Catherine have been considerate toward her during an incredibly difficult period, and she does not take that for granted.
"There is affection there and a shared history that matters. But everyone understands that there are boundaries which cannot easily be crossed without consequence."
The insider continued: "If Eugenie were to step into a professional role alongside Harry and Meghan, it would not be viewed as a neutral career move.
"It would almost certainly be perceived within palace circles as aligning herself with one camp in an ongoing and unresolved family rift. That perception alone could cool – if not permanently damage – her relationship with William and Catherine. She is acutely aware that such a decision would carry emotional weight far beyond the practicalities of a job."
Still, the appeal of a fresh start is tangible.
The same source added: "This is the first time Eugenie has genuinely allowed herself to imagine what a full relocation might look like.
"The appeal lies in the clean slate it represents. Physical distance from the U.K. would also mean emotional breathing room, and the freedom to shape a professional identity on her own terms."
The source, however, made clear, "At the same time, she is not naïve about what that step would signify. Moving across the Atlantic would not be a temporary adjustment – it would amount to closing one chapter and starting another.
"It would inevitably alter her place within the family dynamic and the royal fold. She understands that once that line is crossed, there is no simple return to how things were."