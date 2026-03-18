Whoopi Goldberg's Wild Bedroom Confession: 'The View' Co-host Admits to Barhopping for One-Night Stands — 'I Do Hit and Runs When I Need It'

The daytime host, 70, made the stunning confession during The View on March 18, leaving her fellow panelists and viewers at home in shock.

Whoopi Goldberg has revealed a jaw-dropping TMI bombshell about her love life, confessing she enjoys bar-hopping in search of one-night flings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Goldberg announced the topic at the table was fantasizing about being single, bringing up a Cosmopolitan article in which the author admitted she frequently does so despite being in a "very happy long-term relationship."

The EGOT winner explained the writer claimed she sometimes finds herself "missing the days of casual flings and bar hopping," snarking to her aging panelists, "Yeah. And I'm supposed to ask you all."

When Goldberg was asked the question, the normally cranky host lit up with a sly smile, proudly declared, "I am single," and went on to espouse the benefits that come with it.

"Yeah, I bar hop, I go hang, and I do hit and runs when I need it. I do what I need to do," the Sister Act star said about satisfying her bedroom needs.