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Home > Celebrity > Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg's Wild Bedroom Confession: 'The View' Co-host Admits to Barhopping for One-Night Stands — 'I Do Hit and Runs When I Need It'

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Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg dropped a shocking confession about how she finds hookups.

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March 18 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg has revealed a jaw-dropping TMI bombshell about her love life, confessing she enjoys bar-hopping in search of one-night flings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The daytime host, 70, made the stunning confession during The View on March 18, leaving her fellow panelists and viewers at home in shock.

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'I Do Hit and Runs When I Need It'

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Photo of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: The View/YouTube

Goldberg revealed she finds hookups in bars.

Goldberg announced the topic at the table was fantasizing about being single, bringing up a Cosmopolitan article in which the author admitted she frequently does so despite being in a "very happy long-term relationship."

The EGOT winner explained the writer claimed she sometimes finds herself "missing the days of casual flings and bar hopping," snarking to her aging panelists, "Yeah. And I'm supposed to ask you all."

When Goldberg was asked the question, the normally cranky host lit up with a sly smile, proudly declared, "I am single," and went on to espouse the benefits that come with it.

"Yeah, I bar hop, I go hang, and I do hit and runs when I need it. I do what I need to do," the Sister Act star said about satisfying her bedroom needs.

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Whoopi Goldberg Turns the Tables on Her Co-Hosts

Photo of Sunny Hostin
Source: The View/YouTube

Sunny Hostin uses her alone time away from her family to drink wine and wear caftans.

"But I am not married to anybody. I don't have responsibility," Goldberg told her four fellow panelists, who are all married, as they recounted what they missed about singlehood.

Sarah Haines said she didn't miss the "effort of a fling or a bar hop," but does long for when she used to be able to "sit and eat my ice cream and no one's watching. I don't have to write to one single person about where I'm going for my day. It's more to the responsibilities and not to the singlehood, because singlehood sounds exhausting."

Sunny Hostin revealed she gets to live like the center of her own world, as singles do, whenever her husband, Manny Hostin, isn't at home.

"I'm an empty nester now, and I will tell you when Manny goes away on trips, I am walking around my home in a caftan. In my caftans with jazz playing, and I'm drinking my Belle Glos wine and the good life, man, it's a good life," the former prosecutor raved.

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Photo of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: The View/YouTube

Goldberg doesn't want to be in a committed relationship.

This isn't the first time Goldberg has stunned viewers with her raunchy talk about her s-- life.

In December 2024, the Ghost actress dished about the love of casual hookups because she simply didn't want anything more.

"For me… I like a hit and run. I like a hit and run, because I am not interested in a committed relationship," Goldberg declared.

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Whoop Goldberg's Marriage History

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: MEGA

The 'Sister Act' actress last marriage ended in 1995.

The author of Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me has been married three times. She tied the knot for the first time in 1973 to Alvin Martin, and the marriage produced their daughter, Alex, before divorcing in 1979.

Goldberg tried her hand at wedded bliss in 1986 with Dutch director David Claessen, but they divorced two years later.

The Color Purple actress gave marriage one more go in 1994 with actor Lyle Trachtenberg, splitting after one year.

That stab at wedded bliss came on the heels of Goldberg's high-profile 18-month romance with Ted Danson in the early 1990s.

The two fell for each other while making the film Made in America, even though Danson was married to his wife of 16 years, Cassandra Coates, at the time. They divorced in 1993, with the Cheers actor reportedly paying his ex-wife a staggering $30million, one of Hollywood's most expensive divorces at the time. Danson and Goldberg later broke up that year.

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