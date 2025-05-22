EXCLUSIVE: Cheers' Triumph and Tragedies — Radar Investigation Rips Lid Off Sitcom's Real-Life Scandal, Gossip, Tears and Laughter After George Wendt's Heartbreaking Death

Ted Danson charmed audiences as Sam Malone on Cheers, a first-class womanizer. But in real life, the actor was married to Cassandra Coates when he sparked up a romance with Whoopi Goldberg, leading his wife to file for a divorce.

"I didn't really grow up emotionally until I was in my 40s," he once said in an interview, and noted that he wouldn't "be too specific."

Danson explained: "I was a bit of a liar in my relationship. I'll leave it at that."

The TV star's divorce is said to have cost him $30million.