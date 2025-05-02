Kelsey Grammer's Sister 'Crawled Toward Help' While Dying as 'Frasier' Actor Learns New Details About Her Brutal Murder in Heartbreaking Interview — 'The Fight She Had'
Kelsey Grammer has learned new disturbing details on his sister Karen's final moments after she was stabbed to death in a brutal crime.
The Frasier actor sat down with ABC News and Diana Sawyer to discuss his new book Karen: A Brother Remembers, touching on the moment that changed his life forever, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On July 1, 1975 – just hours after Kelsey had spoken to Karen – she went to her job at Red Lobster at around 11 p.m. and waited for a friend to finish their shift. That's when Freddie Glenn and two others arrived to rob the restaurant.
The trio held Karen at gunpoint and kidnapped her, eventually driving her to one of the men's apartments where they took turns sexually assaulting her.
However, the horror was not done there as they drove the teen to an alley and stabbed her 42 times, leaving her to die.
During the interview, Sawyer handed Kelsey the police report, where he learned for the first time how his younger sister crawled for help, fighting for her life.
"She still crawled. That's amazing. I'd never read that before that her, you know, the blood along some of the trailers that she walked along were at three feet high," Kelsey said, his eyes filled with tears.
"So, she was basically on her knees trying to make her way to some help somewhere..."
The Cheers alum continued: "The fight that she had, she had some real stuff. She was the good stuff."
The 70-year-old also admitted he spent "a long time on her death and very little on her life.
"And that's what I hope people will take. Spend time on the life you lost. Spend time on the life you shared rather than the day you lost it."
Kelsey said: "The mission is to heal, but the mission is also to help heal other people. And by introducing them to Karen, it is my hope that they're reintroducing themselves to the loved ones they've lost in the same way."
In 1976, Glenn and the other two men were convicted of Karen's murder. Glenn was originally sentenced to death but it was overturned by the Supreme Court to life behind bars.
He has been denied parole four times, with his next hearing scheduled for 2027.
The TV star revealed while he forgives Glenn and the other men for their horrific actions, he still holds them accountable.
“You don’t want to eat yourself to pieces because you can’t forgive somebody,” Kelsey told People in another interview.
He continued: “But it’s hard to forgive a person who consciously decided they wanted to murder somebody you love. This wasn’t just some temperance issue with him. It was deliberate. I can give you forgiveness, but you’re not going to get out of paying for it.”
As for Kelsey's new book – out on May 6, 2025 – the star wanted to note just how incredible his sister was.
"I wanted to breathe life into her and welcome her into the world. We were Kelsey and Karen, brother and sister," he said.