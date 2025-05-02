Kelsey Grammer's Sister 'Crawled Toward Help' While Dying as 'Frasier' Actor Learns New Details About Her Brutal Murder in Heartbreaking Interview — 'The Fight She Had'

The Frasier actor sat down with ABC News and Diana Sawyer to discuss his new book Karen: A Brother Remembers , touching on the moment that changed his life forever, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kelsey Grammer has learned new disturbing details on his sister Karen's final moments after she was stabbed to death in a brutal crime.

Kelsey read his sister's police report, learning how hard she fought to survive after being stabbed.

On July 1, 1975 – just hours after Kelsey had spoken to Karen – she went to her job at Red Lobster at around 11 p.m. and waited for a friend to finish their shift. That's when Freddie Glenn and two others arrived to rob the restaurant.

The trio held Karen at gunpoint and kidnapped her, eventually driving her to one of the men's apartments where they took turns sexually assaulting her.

However, the horror was not done there as they drove the teen to an alley and stabbed her 42 times, leaving her to die.