EXCLUSIVE: George Wendt's Friends Begged 'Cheers' Actor to Watch His Weight As He Was 'Eating Himself to Death' Before His Tragic Passing at Age 76

George Wendt was fighting with his weight for years before dying at his home on Tuesday, May 20, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Friends of the popular Cheers actor are said to have begged the star to watch his weight as he was "eating himself to death."

Source: MEGA Wendt's weight issues became a hot topic with his friends and loved ones.

Following his shocking and rare appearance at the Emmys in 2024, sources claimed Wendt's overweight figure left his close pals and loved ones completely shaken. An insider said at the time: "George has been having difficulty walking for a while because of his weight, but now he’s practically hobbled. "His breathing sounds labored, and he looks like he’s going to faint at any moment.”

A Dangerous Lifestyle

Source: MEGA Wendt was said to have weighed 350 pounds at one point.

Wendt, who played Norm Peterson on the beloved Cheers sitcom, is believed to have weighed 350 pounds at one point, sparking concerns over his health. “Someone with his health history should wise up,” the insider said, offering up an eerie prediction at the time. “Clearly, he’s been pigging out on the wrong foods and probably guzzling beer, a favorite pastime. But George isn’t getting any younger, and he may not have much time left unless he turns it around soon." Even Dr. Gabe Mirkin – who never treated Wendt – was worried for the TV star and his future.

“He is in big trouble. He has massive abdominal obesity, which means the odds are very strong he is already diabetic or pre-diabetic. That would significantly increase his risk for heart attack, dementia, stroke, kidney and liver failure, and worse." Dr. Mirkin also warned Wendt had to "make lifestyle changes immediately." Despite the warnings, Wendt unfortunately lost his life, as his passing was confirmed by his family in a statement.

Source: NBC The TV star was known for playing Norm Peterson on 'Cheers.'

"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him," they wrote, noting he passed away peacefully in his home. "He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time," his loved ones added. Wendt's fans also reacted to his passing on the X platform, as one person said: "That’s truly sad to hear. George Wendt brought warmth and humor to so many through his role on Cheers." Another added: "Norm was my favorite character on Cheers. This one hurts…" and a user said, "Norm! You did well, and you lent so much of your talent to our enjoyment. Thank you, our friend, next round's on me."

Wendt – who was the uncle of former Saturday Night Live star Jason Sudeikis – got to appear on the comedy show alongside fellow greats Chris Farley, Mike Myers, and Robert Smigel in the fan-favorite Chicago Superfans sketches. In fact, Sudeikis even praised Wendt, revealing just how "encouraging" he was throughout his career. "He was just a good example that being an actor was a viable option," he said during an interview. "Here’s a guy from the Midwest, in my family, who took the road less traveled, and it worked out for him. The advice he gave me, and I say this jokingly, is 'Get on one of the best sitcoms of all time and then ride it out.'"

Source: MEGA Ted Danson (R) also appeared on 'Cheers' alongside Wendt.