Whoopi Goldberg 'Dying Alone' — Comedy Trailblazer, 70, Sparks Fears She's 'Talked Herself Out of Finding Love for Rest of Her Life'

RadarOnline.com can reveal Goldberg's remarks on her commitment to staying single in later life come in a new conversation published this month as she continues a decades-long public rejection of marriage and cohabitation.

Whoopi Goldberg has reignited debate about solitude, romance, and aging after bluntly reaffirming her commitment to single life – prompting some observers to warn the comedy trailblazer may have, as one put it, talked herself out of finding love for the rest of her life and is now "doomed to die alone."

The comic added she does not experience isolation in the way critics assume, saying: "I don't necessarily get lonely, because there's enough people around who don't let me."

Goldberg continued: "(Being single) teaches you several things. Being lonely and being alone are two different things."

The comments arrive as Goldberg remains professionally active while openly resisting conventional expectations about relationships in later life.

The Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner, 70, got candid about preferring autonomy over partnership – a stance that has followed her from early fame to her current role as a daytime television fixture.

Goldberg also expanded on the cultural pressure to pair up.

She said: "Most people are not comfortable being alone because we've been taught that there's something wrong with you if you're not a pair, that being singular, eating singular, is a bad thing."

She illustrated the point with a domestic example that has since traveled widely online.

"Sometimes you don't want to eat with other people. Sometimes you just want to go and have some pasta," she said. "You don't want to say, 'Do you want red wine or white wine?' I don't give a f--- what you want."

One television executive who has worked with Goldberg said the comments have unsettled some admirers.

They said: "Whoopi's fierce independence is part of her appeal, but there's a growing concern that she has closed herself off so completely that companionship of any kind is off the table."

A relationship therapist told us: "When someone repeatedly frames partnership as an intrusion, people inevitably worry about loneliness at the end of life, even if the person insists they are content."