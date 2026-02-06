Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Whoopi Goldberg
Exclusive

Whoopi Goldberg 'Dying Alone' — Comedy Trailblazer, 70, Sparks Fears She's 'Talked Herself Out of Finding Love for Rest of Her Life'

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg has reignited debate about solitude, romance, and aging after bluntly reaffirming her commitment to single life.

Feb. 6 2026, Published 4:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Whoopi Goldberg has reignited debate about solitude, romance, and aging after bluntly reaffirming her commitment to single life – prompting some observers to warn the comedy trailblazer may have, as one put it, talked herself out of finding love for the rest of her life and is now "doomed to die alone."

RadarOnline.com can reveal Goldberg's remarks on her commitment to staying single in later life come in a new conversation published this month as she continues a decades-long public rejection of marriage and cohabitation.

Article continues below advertisement

Goldberg Defends Single Life and Personal Independence

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg reaffirmed her commitment to staying single.

The Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner, 70, got candid about preferring autonomy over partnership – a stance that has followed her from early fame to her current role as a daytime television fixture.

The comments arrive as Goldberg remains professionally active while openly resisting conventional expectations about relationships in later life.

Addressing her single status, Goldberg was characteristically direct.

She said: "I don't give a f--- what (a partner) want(s)."

Goldberg continued: "(Being single) teaches you several things. Being lonely and being alone are two different things."

The comic added she does not experience isolation in the way critics assume, saying: "I don't necessarily get lonely, because there's enough people around who don't let me."

Article continues below advertisement

Goldberg Challenges Pressure to Be in a Relationship

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: MEGA

She said she valued independence over partnership.

Goldberg also expanded on the cultural pressure to pair up.

She said: "Most people are not comfortable being alone because we've been taught that there's something wrong with you if you're not a pair, that being singular, eating singular, is a bad thing."

She illustrated the point with a domestic example that has since traveled widely online.

"Sometimes you don't want to eat with other people. Sometimes you just want to go and have some pasta," she said. "You don't want to say, 'Do you want red wine or white wine?' I don't give a f--- what you want."

One television executive who has worked with Goldberg said the comments have unsettled some admirers.

They said: "Whoopi's fierce independence is part of her appeal, but there's a growing concern that she has closed herself off so completely that companionship of any kind is off the table."

A relationship therapist told us: "When someone repeatedly frames partnership as an intrusion, people inevitably worry about loneliness at the end of life, even if the person insists they are content."

Article continues below advertisement

Past Marriages and Focus on Family Life

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: MEGA

She reflected on past relationships with Ted Danson and Frank Langella.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Kristen Stewart and Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart at Center of 'Madness' Fears After Claiming She's Been Haunted by Princess Diana Since Playing the Tragic Royal

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have fueled summer wedding buzz as engagement is said to be on horizon.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's Summer Wedding — How Engagement is 'On the Horizon' for Pair After His Awards Victory

Goldberg's resistance to marriage is longstanding. She has been married three times and previously dated high-profile partners, including Ted Danson and Frank Langella.

In 2016, she declared she had little interest in sharing a home, saying she was happier on her own and did not want somebody in her house.

In the latest interview, Goldberg emphasized her emotional energy is directed elsewhere.

She said: "I'm not good at relationships because you have to think about other people, and I have enough to think about with my daughter and her husband and my grandkids and my great-grandkids and all the people at work."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: MEGA

Goldberg remained active with new acting projects.

A family friend said: "For Whoopi, love is present, just not romantic, and that confounds people who expect a traditional arc.

"Even if that means she is doomed to die alone, so be it. It's her choice. But those around her do feel sad for her, no matter how she frames it."

Professionally, Goldberg remains highly visible as an outspoken co-host on The View.

She also continues to act, with recent roles including Ezra, a cameo in the 2023 remake of The Color Purple, and television appearances in Harlem and The Stand, alongside an upcoming role in Anansi Boys.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.