Whoopi Goldberg 'Dying Alone' — Comedy Trailblazer, 70, Sparks Fears She's 'Talked Herself Out of Finding Love for Rest of Her Life'
Feb. 6 2026, Published 4:34 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg has reignited debate about solitude, romance, and aging after bluntly reaffirming her commitment to single life – prompting some observers to warn the comedy trailblazer may have, as one put it, talked herself out of finding love for the rest of her life and is now "doomed to die alone."
RadarOnline.com can reveal Goldberg's remarks on her commitment to staying single in later life come in a new conversation published this month as she continues a decades-long public rejection of marriage and cohabitation.
Goldberg Defends Single Life and Personal Independence
The Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner, 70, got candid about preferring autonomy over partnership – a stance that has followed her from early fame to her current role as a daytime television fixture.
The comments arrive as Goldberg remains professionally active while openly resisting conventional expectations about relationships in later life.
Addressing her single status, Goldberg was characteristically direct.
She said: "I don't give a f--- what (a partner) want(s)."
Goldberg continued: "(Being single) teaches you several things. Being lonely and being alone are two different things."
The comic added she does not experience isolation in the way critics assume, saying: "I don't necessarily get lonely, because there's enough people around who don't let me."
Goldberg Challenges Pressure to Be in a Relationship
Goldberg also expanded on the cultural pressure to pair up.
She said: "Most people are not comfortable being alone because we've been taught that there's something wrong with you if you're not a pair, that being singular, eating singular, is a bad thing."
She illustrated the point with a domestic example that has since traveled widely online.
"Sometimes you don't want to eat with other people. Sometimes you just want to go and have some pasta," she said. "You don't want to say, 'Do you want red wine or white wine?' I don't give a f--- what you want."
One television executive who has worked with Goldberg said the comments have unsettled some admirers.
They said: "Whoopi's fierce independence is part of her appeal, but there's a growing concern that she has closed herself off so completely that companionship of any kind is off the table."
A relationship therapist told us: "When someone repeatedly frames partnership as an intrusion, people inevitably worry about loneliness at the end of life, even if the person insists they are content."
Past Marriages and Focus on Family Life
Goldberg's resistance to marriage is longstanding. She has been married three times and previously dated high-profile partners, including Ted Danson and Frank Langella.
In 2016, she declared she had little interest in sharing a home, saying she was happier on her own and did not want somebody in her house.
In the latest interview, Goldberg emphasized her emotional energy is directed elsewhere.
She said: "I'm not good at relationships because you have to think about other people, and I have enough to think about with my daughter and her husband and my grandkids and my great-grandkids and all the people at work."
A family friend said: "For Whoopi, love is present, just not romantic, and that confounds people who expect a traditional arc.
"Even if that means she is doomed to die alone, so be it. It's her choice. But those around her do feel sad for her, no matter how she frames it."
Professionally, Goldberg remains highly visible as an outspoken co-host on The View.
She also continues to act, with recent roles including Ezra, a cameo in the 2023 remake of The Color Purple, and television appearances in Harlem and The Stand, alongside an upcoming role in Anansi Boys.