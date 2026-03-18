EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, 'Struggling' With 'Sheer Extremity' of Body Shaming Over Her Butt-Baring Oscars Gown

The actress and Goop founder, who won Best Actress at the ceremony in 1999, drew attention for the striking design, which appeared modest from the front but revealed dramatically high slits that exposed her thighs and glutes when viewed from the side. Her appearance came amid a broader trend of revealing fashion at both the Oscars and the Vanity Fair after-party, where stars including Heidi Klum and Naomi Watts embraced similarly bold styles.

An entertainment insider told us about the fallout from Paltrow's revealing wardrobe choice: "By the time Gwyneth stepped onto the red carpet, it was clear she was going to command attention, but I don't think anyone anticipated quite how intense the reaction would be.

"What has followed goes far beyond standard fashion commentary and veers into something much more personal.

"On social media, the focus quickly shifted from the dress itself to scrutiny of her body, and that level of attention has been difficult for her to process."

Some of the trolling directed at Paltrow includes remarks about her cellulite and attacks on her for "showing her a--" as an "embarrassing old mom."

Many of her trolls branded her an "anti-MILF" and the "MYDWTF" – "Mom You Don't Want to F---."