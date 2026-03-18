EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, 'Struggling' With 'Sheer Extremity' of Body Shaming Over Her Butt-Baring Oscars Gown
March 18 2026, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Gwyneth Paltrow is struggling with the "sheer extremity" of body shaming after her headline-grabbing, butt-baring Oscars gown sparked a fierce online backlash despite dominating the night's cultural conversation.
Mom-of-two Paltrow, 53, returned to the Academy Awards for the first time in 11 years at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, stepping out in a daring Armani Privé gown that immediately became one of the most talked-about looks of the evening.
Bold Oscars Look Sparks Immediate Attention
The actress and Goop founder, who won Best Actress at the ceremony in 1999, drew attention for the striking design, which appeared modest from the front but revealed dramatically high slits that exposed her thighs and glutes when viewed from the side. Her appearance came amid a broader trend of revealing fashion at both the Oscars and the Vanity Fair after-party, where stars including Heidi Klum and Naomi Watts embraced similarly bold styles.
An entertainment insider told us about the fallout from Paltrow's revealing wardrobe choice: "By the time Gwyneth stepped onto the red carpet, it was clear she was going to command attention, but I don't think anyone anticipated quite how intense the reaction would be.
"What has followed goes far beyond standard fashion commentary and veers into something much more personal.
"On social media, the focus quickly shifted from the dress itself to scrutiny of her body, and that level of attention has been difficult for her to process."
Some of the trolling directed at Paltrow includes remarks about her cellulite and attacks on her for "showing her a--" as an "embarrassing old mom."
Many of her trolls branded her an "anti-MILF" and the "MYDWTF" – "Mom You Don't Want to F---."
Body Shaming Reaction Catches Star Off Guard
One Hollywood stylist who has worked with a string of A-listers said the backlash had taken on a harsher tone than expected.
The insider added: "Gwyneth is well used to being in the spotlight and understands how these moments work, but the sheer extremity of the body shaming has caught her off guard. "It wasn't just playful critique – it has become relentless and, at times, quite brutal."
The source added: "People forget that even someone as experienced as Gwyneth can feel the weight of that kind of commentary."
Paltrow's gown itself also became a viral talking point, with observers noting its dual nature – understated from one angle and dramatically revealing from another.
Fashion Debate And Age Expectations
One fashion insider said: "It was designed to create a moment, and in that sense it absolutely succeeded, but it also opened the door to a level of scrutiny that bordered on fixation."
The insider added: "There's a fine line between admiration and criticism, and in this case that line seemed to disappear very quickly."
Paltrow's appearance also reignited debate about expectations placed on women over 40 in Hollywood.
Another source said: "There is still a very real, if rarely acknowledged, expectation in Hollywood that women over a certain age have to look and behave in a particular way if they want to stay visible and valued.
"Gwyneth understands that better than most – she's operated within that system for decades and knows exactly how those pressures can shape perception.
"At the same time, she has never been someone who plays it safe or conforms quietly to those expectations.
"She has consistently made choices that challenge what is considered acceptable, especially when it comes to image and presentation.
"That's where the tension lies – what can be framed as confidence and self-expression by some is quickly reframed as attention-seeking or excessive by others, and that push and pull is something she is constantly navigating."